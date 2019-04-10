Magic Looking to Stay Sharp Going Into Playoffs

CHARLOTTE – A veteran of 19 NBA seasons and more than a dozen playoff runs, Orlando Magic head coach Steve Clifford has been taught by experience the importance of a team heading into the postseason sharp and with momentum.

Clifford’s experiences shaped his decision to have his shorthanded Magic pour everything into Wednesday’s regular-season finale against the Charlotte Hornets even though they had already clinched a playoff berth. Complicating matters, somewhat, for Clifford was all-star center Nikola Vucevic and prized forward Jonathan Isaac missing Wednesday’s game with a stomach virus and a concussion, respectively. The hope is that both will be fully recovered and ready to go by the start of the playoffs this weekend.

Clifford’s Magic came into Wednesday as winners of 10 of the previous 12 games and owners of the NBA’s largest win-improvement total (16 more victories) from this season to last season. Rather than metaphorically pulling back the reigns on his team, Clifford pushed his team hard on Tuesday and Wednesday morning with the purpose of trying to notch another victory and keeping the team playing well before the playoffs start over the weekend.

``We are playing well, and one of the reasons has been our mindset,’’ Clifford said prior to facing Charlotte. ``We’ve played our way in (with success) and if you exhale, it could be Game 2 (of the playoffs) before you get it back again. The mental part is a big part of playing this game, and I just think that when you clinch a playoff spot on Game 81, I don’t think that’s the time to (change the approach). Today is Wednesday and, I mean, we’re going to be playing in either three days or four days and this isn’t the time to relax.’’

Prior to Wednesday, Orlando’s starting five had opened 34 games in a row together. That avoidance of injury and continuity, Clifford, said, had played big roles in the Magic building some much-needed momentum prior to the playoffs.

``It’s totally about how you’re playing,’’ Clifford said of how momentum plays a role for teams heading into the playoffs. ``I saw (Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens’) interview last night and he was saying the same thing – we’ve got to use these days so that we can be ready to play Saturday or Sunday. It’s good for guys to have (big minutes in the finale).’’

CELEBRATING THEIR HARD WORK: Several Magic mainstays such as Evan Fournier, D.J. Augustin and Vucevic said they were touched by the outpouring of congratulatory messages, phone calls and tweets from family, friends and fans in the wake of Orlando clinching a playoff berth on Sunday night.

Orlando is in the playoffs for the first time since 2012, and Vucevic has been with the team throughout the painful six years of rebuilding. During those seasons, Orlando won just 20, 23, 25, 35, 29 and 25 games, missing the playoffs each time.

``A lot of my close friends, who know how tough it’s been not making the playoffs and having losing seasons, reached out to me,’’ Vucevic said. ``My tweet got the most likes I’ve ever got, and I’ve been waiting for that to be able to send that out. … One of the good sides of social media is that when something good happens people say good things about you. You see the reactions online from people, and even fans who I know have texted me and have said how proud they are of us and how they are behind us.

``So, we’re all excited to go back home and see how it’ll be,’’ Vucevic added. ``We’re very happy for our fans because they deserve it. It hasn’t been easy for them. So, I’m sure they are very excited to watch some playoff basketball.’’

Fournier and Aaron Gordon, both acquired by the Magic on the same night in 2014, have suffered through four years of struggles prior to breaking through this season. Augustin, who was signed as a free agent in 2016, has worked for three seasons to help the Magic get back to the postseason.

``Right after the game in Boston, it was just about celebrating, calling my family, my friends and texting and being happy,’’ Fournier said. ``The next day we woke up, got on the plane and realized it was time to move on. We had a fun night, but now it’s time to get ready for the playoffs.’’

CHANGING THE CULTURE: In his time in the NBA, Clifford has worked for the Knicks, Rockets, Magic (twice), Lakers and Hornets, and he said the leadership and support staff around the current Magic squad is the most detailed and helpful of any he’s ever worked alongside of.

Clifford said that working for the experienced team of President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman and GM John Hammond has been everything he hoped it would be because of their willingness to go above and beyond for players to be in positions to succeed. Clifford said the commitment by the DeVos family ownership and the team’s management makes it easy for players and coaches to be successful.

``This is Jeff and John, and I’ve been a lot of places, but I’ve never been anywhere the way this thing is set up here (with the Magic),’’ Clifford raved. ``If you’re a player, I mean, we have it all and there’s nothing you could want (that the Magic don’t have). Health, diet or whatever. You walk back to the hotel and there will be meals and there’s food everywhere – which, for me, hasn’t gone well.

``But, the amount of thought, philosophy and preparation here – it all starts with Jeff and John,’’ Clifford added. ``And it goes all the way down with (High Performance Director) David (Tenney) and (Director of Basketball Analytics) David Bencs. I’ve learned a lot this year and it’s been very educational for me.’’

TOUCHING TRIBUTES: Being that he’s a shooting guard and a player of European descent, Fournier has admired the play of Dwyane Wade and Dirk Nowitzki for years. With both legends about to retire, they played their final home games on Wednesday – Wade in Miami and Nowitzki in Dallas – and both players went out with a bang by scoring 30 points.

Fournier, a native of France, has talked for years about how Nowitzki paved the way for European players to come to the NBA and have success. And he’s gotten plenty familiar with Wade’s game through the years, facing him four times a season when the Magic and Heat would play.

Fournier said seeing the outpouring of love for the two legends play and then them playing so well in their final home games was downright touching.

``These two are two legends and it feels like they’re almost the last of that generation,’’ said Fournier, a seven-year NBA veteran. ``So, it’s weird seeing them retire, but that’s how things go.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.