Magic Look to Pick Up Where They Left Off Before Break

ORLANDO – In the midst of the best basketball of his young career and at a time when the Orlando Magic were playing as well as they have in three seasons, Jonathan Isaac was asked recently if the break for NBA All-Star Weekend landed at a bad time for his suddenly surging squad.

Isaac, 21, is regularly engaging and insightful and he gives great thought to his analysis of the game that he loves. However, in this particular instance, Isaac’s thoughts were brief, but still very telling.

``I would say, kinda,’’ Isaac said with a wide, toothy grin.

When the Magic (27-32) broke late last week for some midseason time off for the NBA All-Star Game, they did so as winners of five straight games. That’s the franchise’s longest winning streak since December of 2015 and the second-longest active winning streak in the league, trailing only Toronto’s six consecutive victories at the All-Star Game.

Recent history says the Magic (27-32) will need to be ready on Friday night when they host the rebuilding Chicago Bulls (14-44) if they want to keep the momentum built up before the break to carry over.

Last season, there were five teams that hit the break for the NBA All-Star Game with winning streaks of at least four games – Utah with 11 straight victories, Houston with 10, Toronto with seven, Philadelphia with five and Cleveland with four. The Jazz, Raptors and Cavaliers each saw their momentum stopped cold by the All-Star break, losing their first game back.

In 2017, the Los Angeles Clippers were the only team to hit the All-Star break with a winning streak of at least four games. That 51-win Clippers team saw its four-game winning streak end in the first game after the break and it ultimately dropped four of the first five following the time off.

``We feel good about ourselves and we want to do this, and we feel that we have a good chance to do it. But it’s on us to do it,’’ all-star center Nikola Vucevic said of Orlando’s playoff push. ``If we do the right things and play the same way that we did over the last eight games – obviously we’re not going to blow people out by 20 or 30 – but if we bring that same mindset and attitude, we’ll have a chance against these teams. But it’s got to start on Friday and from now on we can’t have any bad nights.’’

The Magic got back to work on Wednesday – the first day allowable by the NBA Players Association. Many of the players went through voluntary drills on Monday and Tuesday so as to stay sharp and in shape, and head coach Steve Clifford liked what he saw in Wednesday’s first informal practice.

``It was good, but the first day is always a little tricky in that they haven’t played,’’ Clifford said. ``We brought referees in and just played. (On Thursday), we’ll play again, but we’ll have a little bit more of a normal practice.

``It’s tricky because you have to gauge the two days the right way,’’ Clifford added. ``(Thursday) will be more of a normal practice, have a good shootaround (on Friday morning) and then hope you play well. It looked to me that most of the guys had done (basketball) stuff and nobody was really dragging, so that’s a good sign.’’

The Magic used their hot stretch before the all-star break to make up some major ground in the standings and potentially put themselves in line for a playoff berth for the first time in six seasons. After losing 126-117 to Oklahoma City on Jan. 29, Orlando sat in 11th place in the Eastern Conference and four games back of the final playoff spot. Now, after a five-game spree in which they beat Minnesota, Milwaukee, Atlanta, New Orleans and Charlotte, the Magic are up to ninth and just a half-game back of Detroit (26-30) and Miami (26-30) for the coveted No. 8 spot.

``We were in a really tough spot – 12 games under .500 and everybody almost counted us out, but we came back with a great run, seven wins out of eight to give ourselves huge confidence,’’ Vucevic said.

Added Aaron Gordon: ``We’ve got to do everything that we can to give ourselves the opportunity to play in meaningful games down the stretch. We need a big-time focus level and that’s what it feels like around here now. It feels like we have something to fight for and we’re going to fight.’’

Seeds 6-10 in the Eastern Conference are separated by just three games and the Magic are well aware that a strong finish over the final 23 games could lock them into solid playoff position. Then, there’s also this buoying Orlando’s hopes: It has the easiest remaining schedule (a .480 winning percentage among the opponents to come) among Brooklyn, Charlotte, Detroit and Miami. Conversely, Brooklyn and Miami have the second and third-toughest schedules remaining, while Charlotte still has a daunting West Coast trip and Detroit has 15 of its last 26 on the road where it has gone just 9-17 thus far.

As for the Magic, 18 of their 23 games remaining are against teams from the East – teams they have already racked up 19 victories against. Among those games, Orlando will face New York (11-47), Cleveland (12-46), Chicago (14-44) and Atlanta (19-39) – the bottom four teams in the East – seven times. However, difficult matchups against Toronto (twice), Indiana (twice), Golden State and Boston still loom. Also, the Magic still have road games against the teams closest to them in the standings – at Heat (March 26); at Pistons (March 28); and at Hornets in the regular-season finale (April 10).

Put all those factors together and momentum seems to be building behind the Magic making the postseason. The analytical prediction site, FiveThirtyEight.com projects that Orlando will finish 38-44 and grab the No. 8 seed. The site gives the Magic a 62 percent chance of making the playoffs – much higher than that of the Hornets (45 percent) and the Heat (32 percent).

If the Magic can just pick up where they left off before the break for the All-Star Game – always a tricky proposition – they would likely sail into the playoffs. They were just that dominant in the five games before the break.

When they whipped Milwaukee by 20 points, Atlanta by 16 points and New Orleans by 30 points, it was the first time in franchise history that the Magic had won three straight road games by at least 16 points. And when they backed that up with a 127-89 demolition of the Charlotte Hornets just before the break, it gave Orlando consecutive wins by 30-or-more points for the first time in the 30-year history of the Magic.

During the five-game run, the Magic scored 118.8 points a game while holding foes to just 96. They also racked up huge advantages in shooting from the floor (48.8 percent to 39.6 percent) and shooting from the 3-point line (39.8 percent to 28.1 percent). That stellar play has allowed the Magic to climb into the top 10 in the NBA in defensive rating for the season (ninth) and 22nd in offensive rating.

Clifford sees no reason why the Magic can’t keep their pre-all-star break success going in the 23 games ahead.

``It’s going to be the same thing – what you have to be concentrating on is playing well,’’ Clifford said. ``In our last 10 (games), we were first in defense in the league and 14thin offense. Actually, since Jan. 1 – even though we had that tough stretch – we’re fourth in defense. So, (the defensive success) has been sustainable and our offense is getting better.

``It just gets back to the same thing. You don’t ever want to play any kind of game where you’re worried about the end result and you want to concentrate on what you have to do to win,’’ Clifford continued. ``That’s what players are able to do and what good teams are able to do.’’

