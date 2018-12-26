Magic Look to Bounce Back Tonight vs. Suns

ORLANDO – Tonight, the Orlando Magic will be hunting for the gift that they didn’t get prior to Christmas – a much-needed victory to snap their three-game losing streak.

Following a one-day break for the Christmas holiday, the Magic (14-18) will be back in action tonight and back searching for the kind of play that made them successful early in the season when they face the rebuilding Phoenix Suns (8-26) at the Amway Center.

Clearly weary from a stretch where they were on the road for 18 of 22 games and a couple of games where they missed standouts Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier for two games, Orlando has seemed to lose its way of late. The Magic were routed by San Antonio and lost lackluster games against Chicago and Miami. Those defeat dropped them four games below .500 for the first time since the squad was 2-6 early on. The Magic responded to that adversity by winning seven of their next nine games and they are hoping to do the same now.

``I feel like we don’t rely on forced shots and when we play (well), it’s because we’re organized, we play good defense and we play together. That’s something you can control,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said when asked why his belief is strong that Orlando can turn things around. ``There are going to be nights when you aren’t going to make shots or get calls. We feel like if we play a certain way, we can win.’’

The Magic have struggled of late, largely, because if their offensive struggles. Over their last seven games, the Magic are shooting just 39.3 percent from the floor – last in the NBA over that time. Also, Orlando has connected on 32.4 percent of their 3-point shots and head coach Steve Clifford said that is because the Magic have struggled to aggressively drive the ball to make defenses collapse and set up spot-up 3-point shots.

``Again, it’s about getting the ball going to the basket and living in the paint more,’’ Clifford said.

Vucevic, the longest-tenured player on the Magic, feels that Tuesday’s day off so that the players and coaches could celebrate Christmas and spend time with their families will be beneficial. Vucevic has been around for all of the struggles of the previous six seasons and he thinks getting a mental breather will help the Magic be more refreshed and ready tonight against the Suns.

``We’re around the game a lot and as much as we love playing basketball, sometimes you need a little time away to spend time with your close ones to take our minds off of it,’’ Vucevic said. ``I think it was good for everybody. We had a little rough stretch and we had a chance to regroup through our minds and hopefully tonight we’ll have a better showing.’’

Orlando beat the Suns 99-85 on Nov. 30 in Phoenix with a well-balanced attack that dominated the fourth quarter. However, that game should almost feature an asterisk considering that the Suns were without their top two scorers – guard Devin Booker (24.3 points per game) and forward T.J. Warren (18.3 points per game). Phoenix also features powerful rookie center Deandre Ayton (16.6 points and 10.9 rebounds) and forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (13.3 points per game) will be playing his fourth game with Phoenix following his trade from Washington.

``Tonight a lot of it will have to be our individual defense and our help defense,’’ Clifford said of the Suns, who recently won in Boston and pressed Washington to three overtimes. ``They’re so really dynamic with Booker, Warren and Jamal Crawford – guys who can go get shots for themselves – and a lot of it comes down to controlling the ball as much as you can and then being really good with your help.’’

Magic guard Terrence Ross, who had 21 points in Orlando’s defeat of Phoenix earlier in the season, knows the powers of one victory could do wonders for the confidence of the squad. It would be, as Ross said on Wednesday morning, the perfect present.

``That’d be a good gift for Christmas to get a win tonight,’’ said Ross, who spoiled his two children with dozens of gifts over the previous two days.

