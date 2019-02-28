Magic Look to Bounce Back With Defending Champs in Town

ORLANDO – Solid all season in the face of adversity, the Orlando Magic will have another chance tonight to display their bounce-back abilities against the Golden State Warriors.

Orlando (28-34) suffered a highly disappointing loss in New York on Tuesday, blowing a 16-point lead and a 12-point fourth-quarter edge in falling 108-103 to the 13-win Knicks.

Now, the Magic will be pressed into responding tonight against the 43-18 Warriors, leaders in the Western Conference. Tipoff is just after 7 p.m. and the game will be televised by Fox Sports Florida.

The Magic have been here before, following up some of their most difficult stretches of the season with some of their biggest victories. For example, Orlando has suffered through four four-game losing streaks and it has responded to each skid with stirring victories against the likes of San Antonio, Toronto, Boston and Indiana – four perennial playoff teams.

Now, a Magic team smack-dab in the middle of a playoff race and getting close to being in must-win territory will be challenged to respond against the team that has won three of the past four NBA championships.

``It’s huge, especially in the position that we’re in where every game is important for us,’’ said Magic all-star center Nikola Vucevic, who had 26 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots in Tuesday’s loss in New York. ``Even if we have a big win, like we did in Toronto (on Sunday), we have to put it past us and move onto the next game. The same way with losing to the Knicks, we have to put it behind us and keep moving forward. You can never get too high or too low. It’s not always easy, but that’s just the way it is in the league and so far, we’ve done a good job of doing it.’’

The Magic lost on Tuesday when they could have moved into a tie for the No. 8 spot in the playoff race with the Charlotte Hornets. They will head into tonight’s game with another shot of pulling even with Charlotte after the Hornets lost at home on Wednesday to the Houston Rockets. As of Thursday morning, the Magic and rival Miami Heat (27-33) sat in a virtual tie for the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat pulled even with the Magic after they stunned the Warriors on Wednesday night in South Florida on Dwyane Wade’s off-balanced, one-legged 3-pointer just before the final buzzer. In that game, Golden State trailed by as much as 24 points before rallying to take the lead behind big games from Klay Thompson (37 points and seven 3-pointers), Kevin Durant (29 points) and Stephen Curry (24 points). However, Durant made just one of two free throws at one point late in the game, creating an opportunity for Wade to win the game with his 3-pointer – even after it was blocked twice.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr said earlier in the week that his team would likely rest players in both of the back-to-back games in the Sunshine State. Sticking to that plan, the Warriors withheld center DeMarcus Cousins (load management) on Wednesday in Miami. After seeing Durant (39 minutes), Thompson (37 minutes) and Curry (34 minutes) play big minutes in Miami, they could be candidates to rest tonight against the Magic.

``It’s hard (preparing for the Warriors) because they have such a unique way to play,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said. ``Regardless of how many (star) guys they play, they have such a combination of skill and basketball IQ, which they totally utilize in the way that they play. It’s their cutting baskets, they pace of play, the ball movement. And, as much as anything, it’s their passing. When you have that many players who can both pass and shoot, it puts enormous pressure on your defense.’’

The Magic put enormous pressure on the Warriors’ defense back on Nov. 26 when they dominated the second quarter and took a seemingly safe 19-point lead midway through the third quarter. However, Durant heated up after Orlando defensive ace Aaron Gordon suffered a back injury and he poured in a game-high 49 points to lead the Warriors to a win.

Golden State has beaten Orlando 11 straight times, a streak that dates back to early in the 2012-13 season. Tonight, it will be up to the Magic to move beyond what happened on Tuesday in New York and find a way to snare a much-needed victory over the star-studded Warriors.

``Every team in this league has bad losses and it’s all about how you respond to them,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said. ``You don’t want to start a bad (stretch) with two, three or four losses in a row, so of course, tonight is huge.’’

