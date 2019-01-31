Magic Look to Snap Skid Against Reeling Pacers

ORLANDO – Understandably devastated by the season-ending injury to Victor Oladipo, the Indiana Pacers have dropped three straight games since the night they lost their all-star guard to a serious quad injury.

While the Orlando Magic will look to take advantage of that loss, they can’t entirely bank on beating Indiana just because it doesn’t have Oladipo. Recent history will remind them of that.

When Orlando (20-31) and Indiana (32-18) last met on Dec. 7, the Pacers were without Oladipo that night because of a sore knee and it didn’t slow the Pacers one bit in smothering the Magic in a 112-90 victory. Indiana’s highly acclaimed defense limited Orlando to 40.4 percent shooting and caused 16 turnovers that night.

Tonight, when the Magic face the Pacers once again at the Amway Center, Orlando will be charged with battling a motivated Indiana team without Oladipo and one with one of the NBA’s best defenses.

``To me, they’re one of the few teams that are so disciplined in what they do,’’ Magic coach Steve Clifford said of Indiana’s defense. ``Most teams that steal the ball a lot are in the passing lanes, which they will be too. But, to me, for a team that creates so many turnovers, they also help really well.’’

Capturing a victory tonight would be very helpful to a Magic team that has dropped four straight games. It’s Orlando’s fourth such losing streak of the season and each time previously it has responded in stirring fashion. The Magic have followed up their previous three four-game skids with defeats of playoff powers San Antonio (Nov. 4), Toronto (Dec. 28) and Boston (Jan. 12).

``We’re going to have to will our way out of this,’’ Magic forward Aaron Gordon said following Tuesday’s home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. ``That’s what (the fans) are going to see when we do win. It’s going to be our will.’’

Tonight could also be significant for the fact that center Nikola Vucevic could become Orlando’s first selection to the NBA All-Star Game since 2012. Vucevic has been Orlando’s most productive and consistent player all season, averaging career highs in points (20.7), rebounds (12), assists (3.8) and blocked shots (1.2). He’s scored 20-or-more points 29 times and 30-or-more points five times. He’s grabbed double-digit rebounds 35 times, including a season-best 24 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 6.

Vucevic, 28 and an eight-year NBA veteran, desperately hopes that he will be named an all-star for the first time in his career. Because the Magic will tipoff about the same time as the NBA All-Star announcement, Vucevic will potentially have to deal with the emotions – good or bad – of making or not making the all-star team mid-game tonight.

``I’m sure it will be very emotional for me, but I’m going to do my best to not let it affect my game and take away from the game because that’s the most important thing for us tonight,’’ Vucevic said. ``But, yeah, if I find out during the game, I’m sure there will be emotions, but I will do my best to control them the best that I can.’’

Oladipo was a standout with the Magic from 2013-16 before being traded to Oklahoma City along with power forward Domantas Sabonis for Serge Ibaka. Ibaka was ultimately traded to Toronto for reserve guard Terrence Ross, while Oladipo and Sabonis were shipped to Indiana for superstar forward Paul George.

Oladipo had an all-star season last year and he was on track to do the same again this year by averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.67 steals in 36 games. However, last Wednesday he tore the quad tendon in his right leg while trying to contest a shot. The Pacers rallied around their star and won that night against the Toronto Raptors. However, the have dropped the past three games and Oladipo recently had surgery to repair the ruptured tendon. A long road of rehab and recovery awaits him and his former teammates in Orlando are pulling for the star guard.

``I haven’t talked to him directly yet because I’m sure he’s getting a lot of text messages and people calling him, so I wanted to wait a little bit and let things calm down,’’ said Vucevic, who played alongside of Oladipo in Orlando for three seasons. ``It’s tough to see anybody in this league go down. Injury is the hardest thing for any athlete to deal with, especially when it’s long term because it’s not easy to deal with. But Vic is a hard-working guy and is very dedicated and I’m sure he’ll come back better than ever.

``He was having a great season and they were going to have a chance (to go deep in the playoffs), and now without him it’s going to be a little, but they’re still a great team,’’ Vucevic added. ``But you just never want to see something like (Oladipo’s injury) happen.’’

