Magic Know They Must Keep Winning to Stay in Playoff Race

ORLANDO – With the Brooklyn Nets rallying to an improbable victory late Tuesday night and the Miami Heat hitting their stride late in the season, the Orlando Magic know now that they are most likely going to have to win their way into the playoffs.

Orlando (33-38) has won its last two games in a row and it should be in solid position to pick up another victory tonight at the Amway Center what with New Orleans (31-42) being without superstar forward Anthony Davis. The Magic came into Wednesday 1 ½ games back of Miami for the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference standings and three games back of No. 7 Brooklyn.

The Nets seemed on their way to a fourth consecutive loss – and closer to falling out of the East’s top eight – before wiping out a 25-point deficit in the fourth quarter at Sacramento late Tuesday night. Miami, meanwhile, has point guard Goran Dragic back healthy and it has won seven of its last 10 while making a push to get retiring star Dwyane Wade into the playoffs once more.

For the Magic, the pressure is on to keep winning to make a playoff push of their own over these final 11 games of the regular season.

``At the end of the day, we’ve got to put more wins up on the board if we want to be in the playoffs,’’ said forward Wes Iwundu, one of the stars from Sunday’s win over Atlanta when he scored a career-best 14 points and swatted two shots. ``There are a lot of good teams fighting for the same position and from my point of view it’s just about us. This is about what we want to do (getting to the playoffs) and we control our own destiny. We’ve just got to be locked in and ready to go every night.’’

The Magic were locked in defensively on Sunday night, holding the Atlanta Hawks to just 91 points and 41.8 percent shooting. It was the 19th time this season the Magic have held a foe to fewer than 100 points and they are 16-3 in those games.

It’s no coincidence that the stellar defensive effort came in the first game played by 6-foot-6 point guard Michael Carter-Williams, a versatile wing defender. Carter-Williams’ stellar abilities on pick-and-roll plays and his exceptional length gave standout rookie Trae Young fits and it impressed Magic head coach Steve Clifford.

``The big thing he can do – and people will see it as he gets in better shape – but he had three or four pick-and-roll plays the other night where Trae Young got separation and (Carter-Williams) caught him before he could get to the basket,’’ Clifford said. ``There are only a few guys in this league who could catch that guy on that play. I mean, it was an elite defensive play.’’

Tonight, Carter-Williams and Magic starting point guard D.J. Augustin will have their hands full trying to slow down former Orlando point guard Elfrid Payton, who has a historic run going right now. Payton, who was traded to Phoenix last February by the Magic, has played well when healthy this season for the Pelicans. Of late, Payton has racked up five consecutive triple-doubles, putting him on an exclusive list with Russell Westbrook (four times), Oscar Robertson (three times), Wilt Chamberlain (two times), Michael Jordan (once) for players to notch triple-doubles over five consecutive games. Also, Payton has tied Chris Paul for the Pelicans’ franchise record for triple-doubles in a season with six.

``I’ve just got to give glory to God, and it is a little mind-blowing,’’ Payton said of being on a list as prestigious as that one for his triple-double feats. ``I’ll look at it after the season, but right now I’m just hooping.’’

That’s likely not shocking news to Magic fans who saw Payton put up eight triple-doubles from 2014-18. He had triple-doubles on consecutive nights as a rookie in 2015, recorded another in his second season and had triple-doubles in a three-week period near the end of the 2016-17 season.

Payton went through many of the same hard times that the team’s current players did during his time with the Magic. He is still thankful of the warm welcome Magic fans gave him last season and he’s pulling for the Magic to reach the playoffs – just not at the Pelicans’ expense tonight.

``It means a lot (to still get the support of Magic fans) and it means that I was doing something right, I was a genuine person and I gave my all when I played here,’’ said Payton, who has averaged 10.8 points, 7.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds in his injury-marred first season with the Pelicans. ``It will good to see (Magic) fans tonight and interact with them a little bit. … I hope (the Magic) lose tonight and I’ll do my best to make sure they lose. But, of course, guys like (Nikola Vucevic), (Terrence Ross), (Aaron Gordon), Evan (Fournier) and D.J. (Augustin), I’m always checking scores and making sure (the Magic) are doing well. I’m definitely pulling for (the Magic) to make the playoffs and I want to see that.’’

Davis, who made national headlines in February when he requested a trade from the Pelicans, wasn’t with the team during Wednesday’s morning shootaround practice and he won’t play tonight, New Orleans head coach Alvin Gentry said.

``He did (make the trip to Orlando), but he went back home (to New Orleans) because his daughter is really sick and she had to go to the hospital,’’ Gentry said of Davis’ infant daughter. ``He just went back to make sure that everything is fine. He will not play tonight. It’s serious enough that he needed to go back there.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.