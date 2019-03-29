Magic Know They Have to Play The Same Way Every Night -- With Toughness, Intensity and Purpose

INDIANAPOLIS – The same sort of hunger and desperate mentality that the Orlando Magic displayed all throughout a recent six-game winning streak that vaulted them back into playoff contention showed up on Thursday night in the mindset of the opposing Detroit Pistons.

When a somewhat emotionally depleted Magic squad couldn’t match that mantra, they suffered the kind of unsightly and costly defeat that was all too indicative of them early in the season. Now, with the Magic set to play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Bankerslife Fieldhouse, their entire focus is on getting back to the kind of make-or-break, playoffs-or-bust desperation that recently brought out their best basketball in years.

``We just have to play the same way every night,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said after his team’s film session and light workout on Friday in Indiana. ``To be honest, I thought (Thursday) night was an off night. It’s not an excuse, but sometimes it’s going to happen. Now, we have to go back to the way we were playing and focus on that and just flush that (loss in Detroit) out. It was a bad loss and a disappointing game for us. Just forget it and be better on Saturday.’’

Orlando (37-39) has been riding a roller coaster of emotions of late as it relates to the playoff berth that the team so desperately covets, and all-star center Nikola Vucevic chalked some of the disappointment of Thursday to the team just being fatigued and flat. The Magic moved into the Eastern Conference’s top eight with Tuesday’s win in Miami – a sixth straight victory that gave them their longest winning spree since January of 2011.

However, Orlando saw those feel-good vibes disappear on Thursday when they got cold-cocked 115-98 by a Detroit team that came in having dropped three straight games. The Pistons shot better than 55 percent from the floor most of the game and rode the shooting of Wayne Ellington (25 points and seven 3-pointers) and the bully-ball tactics of Blake Griffin (20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists) and Andre Drummond (18 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks).

That defeat meant that the Magic went to sleep early Friday morning sitting a half-game behind the rival Heat – winners on Thursday night against Dallas – for the final playoff spot in the East. With just six games remaining – four on the road and two at the Amway Center – Orlando is well aware that it must shift back into must-win mode – starting with Saturday’s game in Indiana.

``Nothing crazy, but we’ve just got to get back to doing it. There’s no secret to it and we know what we have to do,’’ said Vucevic, who is nursing some mild soreness in his right shoulder, but the light pain shouldn’t affect his status for Saturday’s game. ``We know how we have to approach games and we just have to get back to it. We did it three nights ago (in Miami), but (Thursday) night wasn’t a good night for us. I don’t see any reason why we won’t be able to bring it back (on Saturday).’’

Orlando is shooting for the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2012, but in some ways it has felt like it has been in playoff mode for weeks already. Once 20-31 on Jan. 29, Orlando has had to scratch and claw just to simply get back into contention for a postseason berth. The Magic started a 17-8 burst on Jan. 31 by rallying in the fourth quarter for a win over Indiana – the same team they will face tonight.

Of late, the Magic have had to pour loads of emotion and energy into games to gut out victories and stay alive in the playoff hunt. The stress of having to rally in recent wins over Memphis, Philadelphia and Miami and the emphasis on needing to be almost perfect the rest of the way obviously takes a mental and physical toll on players. But it’s a stress the Magic should be embracing, Vucevic emphasized.

``If you want to play in the big games and get to the playoffs, these are types of games that you’re going to be in,’’ said Vucevic, who was limited to 12 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday’s loss. ``It’s fun because we’re playing for something and competing and when you win them it’s the best feeling ever. Obviously, when you lose, it’s disappointing. But part of being a professional athlete is being able to deal with the pressure of success and disappointment. We want to be here, and we just have to deal with it and bounce back now.’’

Orlando showed its tremendous abilities as a potential powerhouse in recent weeks by returning from a bad loss in Washington, D.C. on March 13, and summoning excellence in the face of adversity. By beating Cleveland, Atlanta, New Orleans, Memphis, Philadelphia and Miami, the Magic accomplished a winning stretch that no other team in franchise history has done in eight years. The team’s stirring play with its back to the proverbial wall spoke volumes about the character and fight on the roster, second-year forward Jonathan Isaac said.

``We’re tough, man, and resilient. I’m sure in past years we would have folded in a situation like that, but we didn’t, and we stuck with the way we play basketball and we’re still alive,’’ Isaac said. ``I think we’re realizing that (they’re an elite team) and it’s shown in the way that we’ve played basketball. We’ve just got to continue to go through the grind. There are going to be wins and losses in these six games (remaining) and we’ve just got to keep the focus on ourselves and not get too anxious about what’s going on.’’

Fournier, a veteran of seven NBA seasons, looked at things slightly differently than Isaac. When asked about what he learned about his team following the six-game win streak that saved its season, Fournier saw positives and the negatives.

``Really, you can look at it both ways,’’ Fournier said. ``We never give up and we fight, no matter what. But you can also say that, unfortunately, we wait until to be in bad position to start playing that way. The best teams play that way every night. If we want to be a great team, that’s what we’ve got to do. And, I’m not even talking just about this season; I’m talking about next year.’’

Orlando holds a 2-1 edge in the season series against the rugged Pacers, and it could catch a break with Indiana playing in Boston on Friday and on the second night of a taxing back-to-back set of games on Saturday in Indiana.

The Magic’s two wins over Indiana this season are arguably two of their most thrilling victories of the season. In the Jan. 31 win, Orlando outscored the Pacers 38-27 in the fourth quarter behind the play of Terrence Ross (13 of his 30 points in the fourth), D.J. Augustin (14 of his 20 in the fourth) and Isaac (13 points and a career-best 13 rebounds). Then, on March 2, Orlando won 117-112 in Indiana after Ross keyed a 34-25 fourth-quarter rally with 16 of his 23 points over the final 12 minutes.

Magic coach Steve Clifford knows that his team will have to play with the toughness, physicality and determination it showed early in the month just to get back into the playoff hunt. He talked to the squad on Friday about learning from Thursday’s disappointment and bringing a different mindset into Saturday night.

``We’ve just got to move by that game quickly and get ready for (Saturday),’’ the veteran coach said. ``That’s what these (late-season) games are all about – play one, learn from it and move on quickly. The guys had a good attitude about it today and I think we’ll play better (Saturday) night.’’

