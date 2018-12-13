Magic Know It's Critical to Get Back on Track During Mexico Trip

MEXICO CITY – For now, the location of tonight’s game for the Orlando Magic doesn’t matter in the least bit to veteran center Nikola Vucevic. In fact, neither does the opponent across the way matter much.

All the Magic and Vucevic can think about is the immense power that one win could have for the team. Win tonight against the reeling Chicago Bulls (6-22) and the Magic (12-15) could break free of a three-game losing streak and potentially put themselves in position to sweep the two games in the NBA Mexico City Games 2018. Vucevic, a veteran of six-plus years of ups and downs with the Magic, knows full well what winning could do for his team now.

``They could be critical for us,’’ he said. ``The first game is against Chicago and we need to play well and try to win that one first one.

``Obviously, we’ve had a rough stretch. We’ve played some good teams and we didn’t play very well,’’ he added. ``Those things are going to happen because it’s a long year with a lot of games and ups and downs. It’s up to us to regroup and recover from it. Play well (on Thursday) and Saturday and get these two wins and things will turn around for us. Then, we can look forward to going back home and trying to get on a good run.’’

The Magic will start that pursuit for a win with Evan Fournier back in the starting lineup tonight. Fournier, who ranks third on the team in scoring and second in assists, missed Monday’s lopsided loss in Dallas because of a personal matter. He travelled to Mexico City on Tuesday and got in an individual workout so that he could try and adjust to the elevated altitude of Mexico City.

On Thursday morning, Orlando got some clarity about guard Jonathon Simmons, who slightly sprained his right ankle in Wednesday’s practice at Arena Ciudad de Mexico – the site of Orlando’s games against Chicago (tonight, 9:30 p.m. ET) and Saturday versus the Utah Jazz (Saturday, 5 p.m. ET). Simmons, who had 18 points and two 3-pointers on Monday in Dallas, went through drills this morning and is now expected to play against the Bulls.

Simmons will likely move back into a reserve role, allowing the Magic to open with a lineup of Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Isaac, D.J. Augustin, Vucevic and Fournier for the first time since early November. Magic coach Steve Clifford said playing Isaac and Gordon together shouldn’t have much of an impact on either player because of the similarities in the offense with both positions. In fact, Clifford said he calls the same plays for Gordon whether he’s playing small forward or power forward.

Just a week ago, the Magic owned a modest two-game winning streak and they seemed poised to move above .500. However, they lost in overtime to the Denver Nuggets and then fell in lopsided fashion against Indiana and Dallas. In addition to scoring a season-low 76 points on Monday in Dallas, the Magic tied a franchise low for free throw attempts in a game (five) and they narrowly avoided the franchise record for fewest free throw makes (three) when they made four on Monday.

Upon further review, Clifford felt that his team’s offensive struggles affected the squad’s defense. Team leaders Nikola Vucevic (four of 15, eight points) and Aaron Gordon (four of 15, 10 points) uncharacteristically struggled.

``After watching the film from the other night, we got good shots … a lot better shots than I thought before I watched the film,’’ Clifford said. ``One thing that we have to be able to do – I mean, you’re not going to win when you score 76 – the thing we have to do is that we can’t lose our juice or lose our concentration if the ball isn’t going into the basket. My point to the team was, in Boston (on Oct. 22) we scored 90 (points) and we fought the whole game. The (Dallas game), when the ball didn’t go in early, that impacted our intensity and our energy level, and that can’t happen. Hopefully, it’s a lesson learned and we’ll play better.’’

While the Magic are dealing with their own minor woes, the Bulls certainly have major issues of their own. They fell to 6-22 following Monday’s second-half collapse against Sacramento – Chicago’s ninth loss in the past 10 games.

The Bulls fired placid Fred Hoiberg as head coach on Dec. 3 and replaced him with fiery coaching lifer Jim Boylen. The Bulls remarkably whipped the surging Oklahoma City in Boylen’s second game as head coach, but things soon went south. Chicago suffered the worst loss in franchise history on Dec. 8, falling 133-77 to the Boston Celtics at the United Center. Boylen, who has 20 years of NBA experience and three NBA championships with the Rockets and Spurs, seemed to inflame matters when he repeatedly benched all five Bulls’ starters. According to The Athletic, some of the team’s veterans threatened to boycott the next day’s practice before calmer heads prevailed.

Tonight’s game before an expected sellout crowd of basketball-crazed Mexican fans will feature two teams desperate to get a victory. As much as Vucevic loves the idea of helping spread the game of basketball to fans in a different part of the world, his entire focus is on assisting the Magic get a couple of much-needed victories.

``This could be a really good trip for us if we can get a couple of wins,’’ Vucevic said.

