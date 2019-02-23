Magic Know Every Remaining Game Will Be a Tough Battle

TORONTO – If their tense, one-point heartbreaker of a loss wasn’t enough of an indicator, all the Orlando Magic had to do was look around the NBA on Friday night and see that the tenor of the action is dramatically different now than before the break for the NBA All-Star Game.

In Oklahoma City, the Thunder and Jazz needed two overtimes before Paul George sealed a 148-147 thriller with a game-winning shot. In Indiana, the Pacers had to overcome a 20-point deficit to capture a much-needed win. Charlotte and Detroit, two teams battling the Magic for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, wiped out early deficits to win close games. And in Toronto – where the Magic will play on Sunday afternoon – the Raptors had to ignore the emotion of DeMar DeRozan’s return and win in the final seconds thanks to a dramatic steal and dunk by superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.

With the NBA All-Star Game in the rearview mirror and just 6½ weeks of the regular season remaining, clearly the furious push for playoff positioning has begun. If a Magic squad six years removed from competing in the postseason wasn’t aware of that, they should be now.

``This is that time of the year where everything is going to be a battle to the end,’’ said shooting guard Terrence Ross, whose Magic (27-33) will face the steamrolling Toronto Raptors (44-16) on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ``You’re going to run into teams who haven’t been playing for anything who are playing carefree now. And you’re going to face teams playing for something and needing to win. So, every game is going to be a tough one.’’

Orlando found that out the hard way on Friday when it saw its five-game winning streak come to an end with a disappointing 110-109 loss to a Chicago Bulls team far out of the playoff race. The Magic were their own worst enemies most of the night, making critical errors at the free throw line, with substitutions and with a late foul. Evan Fournier appeared to have bailed Orlando out by drilling a go-ahead 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds to play. However, when Aaron Gordon slammed into Lauri Markkanen as he attempted a 3-point shot, it resulted in the Chicago standout hitting two free throws that won the game for the Bulls.

Gordon, a five-year NBA veteran who had blocked Markkanen’s shot three times earlier in the game, was hard on himself following Friday’s loss and he was just as frustrated on Saturday after a mostly sleepless night.

``That was a rookie mistake on my part, fouling a 3-point shooter at the end of the game,’’ Gordon said. ``You aren’t supposed to foul 3-point shooters, in general, but doing it at the end of the game is brutal.

``I had a tough time sleeping, but that’s part of my own maturation because you’ve got to sleep to be able to come back and turn it around,’’ Gordon added. ``I’m still working on that and continuing to learn to be better for my team.’’

Now at No. 10 in the East and 1½ games out of the East’s final playoff spot as of Saturday morning, the Magic saw that the mistakes they might have gotten away with early in the season can prove especially costly in post-All-Star games where the intensity and need to win are ratcheted up higher. Head coach Steve Clifford was worried about how his team would play on Friday in its first game in eight days and he didn’t like what he saw in terms of the transition defense (19 points allowed) and the several blown pick-and-roll coverages against Markkanen (25 points and four 3-pointers).

``With our game-plan discipline and the things that we had worked on the day before and in the shootaround (on Friday morning) – stuff that we’ve been really good with before – we were really bad,’’ Clifford surmised. ``A ton of mistakes and they made us pay. When you have a layoff like that (for the NBA All-Star Game), it’s not just the physical part; you lose your mental edge. I think that’s what happened.’’

Several computer models have the Magic listed as a favorite to make the playoffs – ahead of teams such as Charlotte and Miami – because of how well Orlando played recently and the relative ease of the remaining schedule. Orlando went into Friday’s game with what was determined to be the NBA’s second-easiest schedule based on the win percentage (.460) of their remaining opponents. Now, after dropping a game to a Chicago team that came into Friday 30 games below .500, the Magic know they are going to have to be more solid in the games where they are favored to win and find a way to upset a top team somewhere along the way.

Their first chance to do that will come on Sunday against a Toronto team that has won seven games in a row and sits one game back of the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Raptors and Magic went into the All-Star break with the league’s longest active winning streaks at six and five games. Whereas the Magic lost a heartbreaker because of self-inflicted errors, the Raptors trapped DeRozan at midcourt and Leonard was able to get the steal and dunk that won the game with 15 seconds remaining.

Now, Orlando must try and bounce back against a Raptors team that reloaded with talent two weeks ago by trading for former all-star center Marc Gasol at the trade deadline. The Magic have played well against the Raptors in the first two meetings in Orlando, losing 93-91 on Nov. 20 on a Danny Green buzzer-beating shot and winning a 116-87 laugher on Dec. 28 behind 30 points from all-star center Nikola Vucevic.

``Things can turn around quickly in the NBA and we’re a great example of that,’’ said Vucevic, who had 19 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and two blocked shots in Friday’s loss. ``We were 12 games under .500 and everybody thought we were out of it and then we went on a great run and played some of the best ball in the league. (Friday) night we slipped, but (on Sunday) we might play a great game. That’s just how it works and in the NBA you have to have a short memory whether you have a great game or not.’’

Vucevic knows the Magic’s margin for error will be slim on Sunday what with Toronto featuring Leonard (26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals a game) and three other Raptors averaging double-digits in scoring a game. When he isn’t having to guard former teammate Serge Ibaka (15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks a game), he’ll get heavy doses of Gasol (15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks for the season) off the Toronto bench. Facing the best of the best – all playing at a high level and playing for something – is what the Magic should expect nightly now as they battle for a playoff spot, Vucevic vowed.

``It’s that time of year after the break when teams have stepped it up and each game matters,’’ said Vucevic, who has averaged 22 points, 18.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists in two games against Toronto thus far this season. ``Teams are either fighting for a seed or fighting to get into the playoffs and some teams are out of it but are still going to play hard. Every game matters, but this is what you should want. You want to be in this position and play these meaningful games. On (Friday) night, we didn’t perform the way that we wanted to, but now it’s on us to do something about it.’’

