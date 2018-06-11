Magic Join in Support of Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness

ORLANDO – The Orlando Magic will join the City of Orlando and Orange County, in collaboration with the onePULSE Foundation, for Orlando United Day – A Day of Love and Kindness on June 12 to honor and remember the 49 innocent victims who tragically lost their lives at the Pulse Nightclub and to support the survivors and thank the heroes. The City of Orlando, Orange County along with the onePULSE Foundation have designated June 12 as Orlando United Day to recognize the compassion and love that was displayed by the Central Florida community following the tragedy.

“Two years ago our city and so many lives were forever changed. The Orlando Magic want to honor all those who lost their lives and the many who were so greatly impacted by this horrific tragedy,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “We join with our fellow Orlandoans in showing our support for this great city and all of its residents. We are united in our efforts to spread love and light throughout our community.”

Magic staff members will join in the community gatherings and volunteer opportunities organized throughout Central Florida which include assembling hygiene kits, blood donations, packaging meals, stocking food shelves, clothing drives and community clean ups. The volunteer opportunities that will take place throughout Central Florida include Clean the World, One Blood, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, United Against Poverty, and Zebra Coalition. In addition, the Magic have committed $25,000 to the onePULSE Foundation.