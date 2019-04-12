Magic to Host Official Watch Parties for Games 1 and 2

ORLANDO – As Blue and White Ignite for the 2019 NBA Playoffs, the Orlando Magic are encouraging the entire Central Florida community to show their spirit and support the Magic at the official playoff watch parties for Games 1 and 2 of the First Round on Saturday, April 13 and Tuesday, April 16 @ Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando. Game 1 of the Magic @ Raptors will tip-off at 5:00 p.m. and Game 2 will tip-off at 8:00 p.m. All First Round games will be televised by FOX Sports Florida.

Game 1 Orlando Magic Official Playoff Watch Party sponsored by Budweiser

Saturday, April 13; tip-off @ 5:00 p.m.; watch party starts @ 4:00 p.m.

@ Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando

Highlights include:

Drink specials

Appearances by Magic entertainment teams

Giveaways

VIP area for season ticket holders

Large screen TV with FOX Sports Florida game telecast

Game 2 Orlando Magic Official Playoff Watch Party sponsored by Budweiser

Tuesday, April 16; tip-off @ 8:00 p.m.; watch party starts @ 7:00 p.m.

@ Wall Street Plaza in downtown Orlando

Highlights include:

Drink specials

Appearances by Magic entertainment teams

Giveaways

VIP area for season ticket holders

Large screen TV with FOX Sports Florida game telecast

Visit www.orlandomagic.com/playoffs for full playoff details.

Single-game tickets for the First Round of the 2019 Orlando Magic playoffs are on sale now to the general public by calling 407-89-MAGIC (62442).

Orlando Magic season ticket holders are given first priority for playoff tickets. Magic season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Season plans are available for purchase by calling 407-89-MAGIC (26442) or online at www.orlandomagic.com/tickets with low monthly payment options available.

Ticket highlights for the Magic's 2019-20 season in the Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 1,800 seats priced $20 or less and 8,000 seats priced $40 or less.