Magic Heat Up Late, But Still Come Up Short Against Nuggets

The Lead

Throughout the season, Wendell Carter Jr. has flourished playing against the game’s elite big men. That was again the case Monday in Denver going head-to-head against Nikola Jokic, the league’s reigning MVP and a candidate for the award again this year. But, despite the Magic’s 6-foot-10, 270-pounder posting his fifth 20-10 game of the season, Orlando was unable to slow down the Denver Nuggets in a 121-111 loss to wrap up their four-game trip out West.

Top Performers

Carter Jr. ended with 25 points and 12 rebounds. He made 12 of his 22 floor shots but knocked down just one of his five 3-point tries. The 22-year-old now has more 20-10 games this year than he had in his first three NBA seasons combined. Franz Wagner, meanwhile, scored 12 of the Magic’s 41 fourth-quarter points and finished with 26 to go along with grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out four assists. Gary Harris, playing in his first game in Denver since getting traded from the Nuggets to the Magic last season, posted 15 points, six assists and four steals.

Key Stats

In Portland, Utah and Phoenix, the Magic shot it very well from beyond the arc (41.2 percent combined). Although they came alive late, they struggled through the first three quarters from downtown in Denver (22.2 percent during that time). The Nuggets shot 40 percent from long distance for the game and made four big ones down the stretch. Although the Magic coughing it up 15 times is still too high, they did force the Nuggets into 23 turnovers.

Injury Report

Moe Wagner (left rib contusion), R.J. Hampton (left knee), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), and Bol Bol (foot), acquired at the trade deadline from the Boston Celtics, were out for Orlando. Jamal Murray (knee), Michael Porter Jr. (back), Monte Morris (concussion), Zeke Nnaji (hamstring), and Vlatko Cancar (foot) were unavailable for Denver.

This Day in History

On Valentine’s Day in 1990, Michael Jordan scored 49 points against the Magic wearing a nameless No. 12 Bulls jersey after his normal No. 23 jersey went missing. The victory, however, went to Orlando in overtime, as Terry Catledge erupted for 34 points, Reggie Theus posted 28 and Sidney Green had 16 to go along with 19 rebounds.

Rivals Report

There are 10 or 11 legitimate NBA Coach of the Year candidates right now – extraordinary considering usually it’s a three or four coach race. One of them is Michael Malone, who has the Nuggets seven games over .500 despite being severely shorthanded all year because of injuries. Taylor Jenkins, J.B. Bickerstaff, Monty Williams, Erik Spoelstra, Steve Kerr, Billy Donovan, Doc Rivers, Nick Nurse, Chris Finch, and Jason Kidd are the others in the mix for that honor. Jokic, meanwhile, is in the running for a second consecutive MVP award. Assuming they get Murray and Porter Jr. back before the season ends, the Nuggets will be a team out West none of the higher-seeded teams will want to face in the opening round.

Quote of the Night

“It’s a little surreal. I was talking to one of my assistants about it today, and then talking to coach (George) Karl today actually – just remembering the first time that you walk in the building and on a first game night. It’s a great feeling to just remember where it all started, and the appreciation that I have for the people in the building and the opportunity that I was given just to start my NBA career.” – Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley, who spent five seasons (2005-10) working under Karl to start his coaching career

Up Next

The Magic’s last game before the All-Star break will be at Amway Center, where they will host the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. This will be the fourth and final contest between Orlando and Atlanta this season, with the Hawks winning the first two and the Magic prevailing in the most recent one. Both teams were severely shorthanded in that Orlando win on Dec. 22, as it took place right when the omicron surge started in the U.S. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 25 points and Robin Lopez dished out a career-high 11 assists. Cam Reddish, traded to the Knicks a few weeks later, led Atlanta with 34 points.