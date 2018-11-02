Magic Have Spirited Practice Ahead of Matchup With Clippers

ORLANDO – Whereas their shooting woes and three-game losing streak over the last nine days could have broken their spirits, the Orlando Magic have instead become more resolute and confident that their fortunes will soon turn around, so says head coach Steve Clifford.

``They came in with great purpose, there was carryover from when we did drill work to when we played live, and it all was very good,’’ Clifford said in describing his team’s spirits in practice. ``That’s what this is all about – being purposeful, getting and making progress. That all starts with having guys that want to do that and we do.’’

Clifford is hopeful that the Magic (2-5) can carry those spirits over into tonight’s game at the Amway Center against the Los Angeles Clippers (4-4). On Oct. 22, the Magic sat at 2-2 following an impressive defeat of the Celtics in Boston. However, Orlando was unable to gain any momentum off that victory and have since dropped three straight games to Portland, Milwaukee and Sacramento.

In recent days, Clifford delved into some advanced analytics to remind the Magic that they are doing a lot of good things and need to continue to trust the process of development.

``What I want the players to understand is this: 82 games is a long time. Did we want to be 2-5? No. Have we played a lot of good basketball? Absolutely,’’ Clifford said. ``We’ve played the fourth-most-difficult schedule and if you look at the advanced analytics of our quality of play, by our quality of shots and the ones we’ve given up, we should be 4-2-1. And the biggest thing is this: The whole league is about playing in playoff games and we’re 2-5 and one game out of (the) eighth (seed). We’ve played seven games and it’s all about making progress and all about getting better.’’

Offensive struggles have been the primary reason behind the skid for the Magic. Orlando ranks 30th in scoring (100.6 ppg.) and field goal percentage (41 percent) and 28th in 3-point shooting (30.4 percent). The Magic have tied a franchise record for 3-point attempts in the past two games (43), but they have connected on just 10 and 11 threes against Milwaukee and Sacramento.

``It’s going to happen and we’re going to start making shots because we’re taking good shots,’’ said Terrence Ross, one of Orlando’s most productive reserves all season. ``Once you do something over a long period of time and make a habit out of it, things will start to go your way. We’re going to make shots and it’s just a matter of time.’’

Off since Tuesday, Orlando should have a distinct rest advantage tonight against a Clippers team that lost 122-113 on Thursday in Philadelphia. L.A. is 0-2 so far on this three-game road trip, losing to Oklahoma City and Philadelphia.

The Clippers have dominated the series between the Magic in recent years, winning the last nine meetings in a row. Four of those victories for L.A. have come in Orlando. The Clippers are led by forward Tobias Harris, who played for the Magic from 2013-15. This season, Harris is averaging a career-best 21.3 points per game while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

``I’m very happy for him because we really had a good time while he was here,’’ Magic guard Evan Fournier said of Harris. ``We still talk and joke around a lot. Tobias is a competitor and that’s what I really liked about him. We have the same approach to the game and I have no doubt he’s going to keep being a good player and having a good year.’’

