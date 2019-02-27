Magic Have Shown to be Resilient All Season

ORLANDO – On the heels of what just might qualify as the most galling and untimely loss of the season, the Orlando Magic have the unenviable task now of trying to bounce back against the Golden State Warriors – champions of the past two seasons and heavy favorites to win it all again in June.

But the Magic have been here before, staring in the face of adversity just as they’re about to face a perennial powerhouse, and quite often they have played well and had great success.

Four times this season, Orlando (28-34) has dropped four games in a row, and all four times it not only responded with a victory, but it toppled the likes of San Antonio, Toronto, Boston and Indiana. More recently, when the Magic saw their stirring five-game winning streak come to an end in a bizarre loss to the Chicago Bulls – a team that came into the game 30 games below .500 – they rebounded in grand style by whipping the Raptors in frigid Canada on Sunday.

Now, following a 108-103 stinker of a loss to the cellar-dwelling New York Knicks, the Magic will have to regroup against a star-studded Golden State squad almost universally regarded as the best team in the league.

``We respond like we always do – we get ourselves ready for a big game,’’ said shooting guard Terrence Ross, who epitomized the Magic’s erratic nature over the past two games by scoring 28 points in the win in Toronto and three points (on one-of-10 shooting) in Tuesday’s loss at New York’s Madison Square Garden. ``We’ve got (the Warriors) at home, so we’ve got to come with it.’’

The most disappointing aspect of Tuesday’s loss was that it came on a night when the Magic had a chance to tie the Charlotte Hornets for the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed. Instead, the Magic now sit a full game back of the rival Hornets.

Orlando head coach Steve Clifford was asked before Tuesday’s loss about what will make this season a success, and he said undoubtedly it would be making the playoffs. He said his team needs to adopt a postseason-or-bust mentality, knowing that every game is important and losses such as the one to the Knicks could prove especially costly come playoff time.

``Make the playoffs now (because) we have a chance,’’ Clifford said of the unquestioned goal going forward. ``We have (20) games left, we’re playing well, we have a way that we can play now. So, when’re right defensively, we’re hard to play against. So, we have a chance.

``It would be disappointing to me (to not make the playoffs),’’ Clifford continued seconds later. ``You have (20) to play and there’s really six of us (Eastern Conference teams) for three spots. Three teams are going to play their way in, and three teams are not. This league is really about making the playoffs. But to make it for us – you never know what will happen once you make it; you’re a sprained ankle away and any (playoff) series can change.’’

The Magic appeared to have ``come with it,’’ as Ross mentioned earlier, on Tuesday in windy New York, racing to a 16-point lead early in the second quarter, clinging to a 12-point bulge at the start of the fourth and never trailing over the first 45 minutes of the game. Inexplicably, the Magic came unglued down the stretch, missing nine straight shots at one point and surrendering a 10-0 burst that allowed the Knicks to steal the game.

For the Magic, it was the 14th game this season where they lost after leading by 10-or-more points. It happened this time because, for whatever reason, Orlando went away from pounding the ball inside to all-star center Nikola Vucevic (26 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three blocks) and burly forward Aaron Gordon (26 points and seven rebounds) when they had smaller New York defenders matched up on them. In a fourth quarter where the Magic were outscored 30-13, Gordon had just four points and Vucevic only two.

``We just didn’t do the things that we needed to do to finish this game off,’’ Vucevic said. ``We did it in stretches to build the lead up more than 10 points and then we go away from it and let them back into the game. If we had executed as a team, we would have been able to build a big lead and finish the game off.’’

Ross, one of Orlando’s best players all season and a leader among the reserves, was a part of a Magic bench that was outscored by a whopping 75-7 margin by the Knicks. After the game, he said the entire squad held a meeting where it discussed what had to happen so that it didn’t suffer another loss as unsightly as Tuesday’s.

``We all had some words up in here after the game, and I think we’re going to make a better, conscious effort of whatever is working, that’s what we’re going to stick to next time,’’ Ross vowed. ``I’m not going to get into (what was said among the players), but we all agreed, `whatever is working, we’re going to do it until it stops working.’’’

The Magic will have to try and pull that off against a Golden State team that has beaten them 11 consecutive times, including a 116-110 heartbreaker back on Nov. 26 in Oakland. In that game, the Magic led by as much as 19 points midway through the third period before losing Gordon to a back injury and seeing Kevin Durant heat up for 49 points to rally the Warriors.

Two-time MVP and three-time champion Steph Curry did not play that night because of a groin strain at the time. He – or Durant, Klay Thompson or Draymond Green –just might be out once again on Thursday at the Amway Center.

Golden State won the first game of its four-game road trip to the East Coast in Charlotte on Monday. The Warriors play in Miami on Wednesday night and in Orlando on Thursday and head coach Steve Kerr has said that he will most likely rest some of the team’s superstar players in each of the two games in Florida.

The Magic, however, are more focused on themselves instead of what their opponent will be doing on Thursday. They’ve been good all season at responding to adversity, and now they will have to try and do it against the best team in the league.

``There’s still time left in the season to be played, but in games like (Tuesday’s) when you have a big lead – especially us as many times as we’ve been up big on teams this season – we’ve got to take care of business,’’ Vucevic said. ``This time of year, you’re not going to have many of those games (with big leads), but when we do, we can’t let them slip away.

``We know what we need to do and there are no secrets anymore,’’ the Magic big man continued. ``We couldn’t finish the game off maturely (on Tuesday) and that’s why it was such a tough loss. But we have to move on because we have the World Champs coming into our building. It’s going to be a big game and we have to be ready for that.’’

