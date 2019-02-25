Magic Have Played Very Well Against East Powers

ORLANDO - The Magic are now 7-5 against the Bucks, Celtics, Pacers, 76ers and Raptors combined after their impressive win in Toronto on Sunday.

What’s most interesting about this is that they are currently the only team in the Eastern Conference with a combined winning record against those five squads.

If Orlando is able to end its playoff drought – and Sunday’s victory will certainly increase its chances of doing that – it’s encouraging to know that it has played extremely well against each of those potential First Round postseason opponents.

The Nets are 4-9 collectively against those teams, the Pistons are 3-11, the Hornets are 3-10, the Heat are 2-9 and the Wizards are 3-12. Those teams and the Magic are striving for one of the final three playoff spots in the conference.

The Raptors, specifically, have failed to crack 100 points in their three meetings against the Magic. They are shooting 38.5 percent against Orlando, nine percent worse than their season average.

The Celtics weren’t much better in their first two clashes, both losses, against the Magic. They shot a combined 41.4 percent from the floor and 23.6 percent from 3-point range in those contests.

Orlando is 1-1 against the Sixers, though it could easily be 2-0. The Magic lost a heartbreaker in Philly early in the season before getting some revenge against them a few weeks later when they pulled out a thrilling, come-from-behind victory at Amway Center.

The Magic won their most recent game against the Bucks in dominant fashion, although Giannis Antetokounmpo did not play in that game. They also won their most recent contest against the Pacers.

While done playing Milwaukee in the regular season, Orlando still has games against Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia and Indiana on its remaining schedule.