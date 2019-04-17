Magic Have the Home-Court Edge Now...And That Should Give Them Plenty of Confidence

TORONTO - The Raptors, desperate for a win after dropping Game 1, did what they were supposed to do in Game 2 – play extremely physical and at a fast and furious pace. As many expected he would be, Toronto’s MVP candidate, Kawhi Leonard, was unstoppable, erupting for 37 points on an incredibly efficient 15-of-22 shooting.

Let’s not forget who currently has the home-court advantage in this series, though. The Magic stole that always important postseason element away from the Raptors with their dramatic victory on Saturday in Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena.

The way the Raptors played in front of their supporters is what Magic fans can expect when their team returns home to play Games 3 and 4.

Throughout the Magic’s pursuit of one of the final playoff spots, Amway Center was rocking. Orlando won nine straight and 13 of its last 14 at home in the regular season.

“It’s great to go home stealing a game at their spot,” forward Jonathan Isaac said. “Our home crowd is going to be fantastic and it’s just familiar to play at home, so I’m looking forward to it.”

Bouncing back after disappointing performances is something the Magic have proven they can do.

Discouraging losses were often followed by inspiring wins during the year, especially after Jan. 30 when the Magic won 22 of their last 31 games.

The Magic won in Toronto in late February a couple nights after losing a heartbreaker to the Bulls at home. That victory against the Raptors was followed by an agonizing defeat at MSG to the Knicks. Orlando responded in its next contest, however, by defeating the two-time defending champion Warriors after trailing by 13 in the fourth quarter.

After a pair of road losses to the Grizzlies and Wizards in mid-March, the Magic returned to Amway Center and went a perfect 5-for-5 on their longest homestand of the year. Dominant wins over the Cavs, Hawks and Pelicans preceded an amazing comeback win over the Grizzlies and an electrifying triumph over the 76ers.

Similar to what transpired in Game 2, Orlando suffered a lopsided loss in Detroit in late March before rebounding two nights later in Indiana. The finale of that four-game trip was a blowout loss in Toronto, which came before four consecutive wins to close out the year.

“It’s what the NBA is about, it’s games on top of games,” Isaac said. “Some games don’t go your way, but you have another game (coming up). It’s a seven-game series. We won one game at their place. Teams are going to make adjustments. Teams are going to play well. Teams are going to not play well on nights. I think they made shots tonight and we didn’t, so I’m just looking forward to getting home.”

Although it would have been ideal to leave Toronto up 2-0, coming home with the series knotted at one is all that was needed as long as the Magic protect their home court. The Raptors are now the team that has to prove they can win in a venue where there are thousands of passionate fans rooting against them.