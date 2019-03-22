Magic Must Continue to Protect Home Court

ORLANDO – Of the many factors that the Orlando Magic needed to break their way this season for them to make a run at a playoff berth, one of which was establishing a dominance at the Amway Center.

While that proved to be something of a challenge early in the season, the Magic have become something of a sure thing at home of late.

The Magic (34-38) head into tonight’s game at the Amway Center against the injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies (29-42) riding a five-game winning streak at home and a stretch of nine wins in the last 10 games in Orlando. The five-game winning streak at home is the longest at the Amway Center since Jan. 24-Feb. 9, 2014. Also, the Magic have a 21-16 record at home on the season, meaning they have already clinched their first winning home record since 2015-16 (23-18) and have compiled equaled their second-most home victories since 2010-11.

``It’s important, man, to win at home,’ said point guard D.J. Augustin, an 11-year veteran in the NBA who has averaged 12.5 points and 5.5 assists while shooting a solid 47.5 percent from the floor over his last 10 games. ``Road games are tough in this league, so when we can steal one of those it’s great. But at home, we feel like home games are must wins. With your crowd behind you and being at your familiar home and in your routine, we have the advantage at home, and we’ve got to take advantage of it.’’

Orlando is 3-0 on its five-game home stand – the longest of the season – and will try to push it to 4-0 tonight in an effort to help its playoff standings. The Magic sit 1½ games back of No. 8 Miami and 2½ games behind No. 7 Brooklyn heading into tonight’s action. The Heat play in Milwaukee, while the Nets are in Los Angeles to face the Lakers.

``It feels good, man, to play for something and play meaningful games and feel a little bit of pressure,’’ said guard Evan Fournier, who is in a playoff race for the first time in his five years in Orlando. ``But to be honest, as far as the standings, it’s not good yet, so we still have some work to do.’’

The Magic could catch a big break tonight with Memphis potentially resting star guard Mike Conley (general soreness). Conley scored 35 points in Memphis’ overtime defeat of Houston on Wednesday night and the standout guard is listed as doubtful. C.J. Miles, Avery Bradley, Kyle Anderson and rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. have already been ruled out by the Grizzlies.

Memphis handed Orlando one of its most disappointing losses of the season on March 10 when it rallied from seven back over the final three minutes. The Grizzlies used a 17-2 run to close the game and defeat the Magic 105-97.

Orlando has gone 3-0 on their home stand by throttling Cleveland and New Orleans and edging Atlanta. The Magic’s long-armed, active defense, which ranks seventh overall in the NBA, has been the driving force behind the recent home success. Over the past three games, the Magic have a defensive rating of 90.6 (points per 100 possessions), which is easily the best mark in the NBA over the past week. Also, the Magic have held their last three foes to 39.8 percent shooting and 25 percent accuracy from the 3-point line – two small-sample marks that are also tops in the NBA in the past seven nights.

``We’re just playing good defense, period, Fournier said. ``Maybe we have more energy with the fans being at home, but we’re definitely getting better defensively. That’s definitely why we’re playing better. We can feel that we’re locked in defensively, we’re executing the plan defensively. To be honest, it’s fun to hold teams under 100 and we’ve got to keep it going.’’

Note: The contents of this page have not been reviewed or endorsed by the Orlando Magic. All opinions expressed by John Denton are solely his own and do not reflect the opinions of the Orlando Magic or their Basketball Operations staff, partners or sponsors.