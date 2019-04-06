Magic Have Done This 39 Straight Games and Counting...And It's a Rare Accomplishment

ORLANDO - The Magic have dished out at least 20 assists in 39 straight games, including Friday’s victory over the Hawks when they handed out 35 of them.

How remarkable is this streak?

Extremely.

Prior to this season, the longest streak the Magic had of 20 dimes or more was in 1995 when the run lasted for 21 games.

Earlier this year – from Oct. 20 until Dec. 7 – the 20 or more assists streak extended to 24 games.

Not only is the active 39-game streak the longest in franchise history, it’s tied for the 43rd longest in NBA history. The Lakers, who had a streak of 120 straight games of 20 or more assists from Oct. 28, 1984 until Jan. 20, 1986, own the record.

Since 2000, only 10 times has a team had 20 or more assists in at least 39 consecutive games. Last month, the Wizards’ such streak ended at 40 games.

If the Magic log at least 20 assists on Sunday against the Celtics, they will become only the 10th team since 1990 to prolong the streak to at least 40 games in the same season. The other teams to accomplish this are the 1990-91 Jazz, 1992-93 Clippers, 1996-97 Jazz, 2006-07 Suns, 2015-16 Warriors, 2015-16 Spurs, 2016-17 Warriors, 2017-18 Warriors and 2018-19 Wizards.

The Magic’s current streak exists largely because of how unselfish they’ve been. Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier and Terrence Ross are all averaging career highs in assists, while D.J. Augustin, now in his 11th NBA campaign, has tallied the second most dimes in a single season in his career.

Including Friday’s thrashing of Atlanta, Orlando has had 14 games of 30 or more assists this season. To emphasize just how far the Magic have come in two years, in 2016-17 this happened only four times.