Magic Have Become Excellent Catch-And-Shoot Team

ORLANDO - For just about an entire month now, the Magic have been one of the best offensive teams in the league. It was on Nov. 4 when Orlando went into San Antonio and knocked off the Spurs. That night, the Magic made 12 3-pointers, dished out 29 assists and shot a shade over 50 percent from the field.

Proving that performance was not a fluke, Orlando’s averages from Nov. 4 through the end of the month come close to what they accomplished in South Texas. In those 15 games, the Magic averaged 11.7 made threes and 27.2 assists while shooting nearly 48 percent from the floor and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The shooting from downtown, specifically, has been so impressive that during this period Orlando is tied for No. 1 in the league with the Clippers, Spurs and Kings in 3-point percentage.

The Magic have also become an extremely good catch-and-shoot team. Since Nov. 1, they rank No. 1 in the league in points (36.6) and percentage (41.2%) off attempts that aren’t preceded by a dribble before the release.

This is just one of many areas where the Magic have dramatically improved from a year ago. Last season, they ranked 23rd in percentage on these particular shot attempts.

Terrence Ross, a legitimate candidate for both the Sixth Man of the Year and Most Improved Player Awards, ranks third in the entire league since Nov. 4 in catch-and-shoot points. Even more amazing is that the seven-year veteran has the best catch-and-shoot field goal percentage (51.5%) during this time among all players who average at least six attempts per game in this category, per Second Spectrum.

During their West Coast road trip, the Magic averaged 38.0 catch-and-shoot points off 34.6 attempts per game.