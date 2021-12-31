Magic Hang Tough With Defending Champs Before Falling Short

The Lead

Despite having just nine players available, several of whom were in the G League a couple weeks ago, the Orlando Magic gave the defending champions all they can handle for the first three quarters before Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and the rest of the Milwaukee Bucks flexed their muscle in their 136-118 victory on Thursday night at Amway Center.

Top Performers

Generating offense certainly wasn’t the problem for the Magic, who shot 48.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range. Six Orlando players scored in double figures, including Franz Wagner, who scored 20 points, and his older brother Moe Wagner, who posted 19 points. Gary Harris had another strong performance with 17 points, his 14th double-digit scoring effort in his last 15 games.

Key Stretch

After an Admiral Schofield layup put Orlando up one with 3:44 left in the third quarter, Milwaukee scored 10 unanswered points to reclaim momentum. DeMarcus Cousins had one of his two AND-1s during that span, while Donte DiVincenzo, who recently returned from the severe left ankle injury he suffered in the opening round of last season’s playoffs, buried a 3-pointer.

Quote of the Night

“I think he’s really good. We played him at home twice (in November). He was okay. He was good. But he came out the previous game we played, played really well, got to his spots, knocked down threes, got to the free throw line. He came out today, he played great. Got his teammates involved. Got his shots. I think sky’s the limit for him. For real. I wish him nothing but the best.” – Antetokounmpo on Franz Wagner

Injury/Health Report

In the NBA’s health and safety protocols for the Magic were Robin Lopez, Chuma Okeke, Hassani Gravett, and Mychal Mulder. Mo Bamba and Terrence Ross cleared protocols but remained out to recondition. On the injury front, Cole Anthony (right ankle injury maintenance), Michael Carter-Williams (left ankle), Markelle Fultz (left knee), Jonathan Isaac (left knee), E’Twaun Moore (left knee sprain), and Jalen Suggs (fractured right thumb) were out for Orlando. Brook Lopez (back) was unavailable for Milwaukee.

This Day in History

On Dec. 30, 2018, D.J. Augustin scored a game-high 26 points, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon each posted 22, and Evan Fournier buried a game-winning jumper at the buzzer to lift the Magic past the Detroit Pistons. It was Fournier’s second game winner that season. He had one on Nov. 5 of that year against the Cavs.

Rivals Report

Is this a better Bucks team than the one that won the NBA championship last season? Obviously, it’s too early to tell, but if this year’s group is healthy come playoff time, they could prove to be deeper. Compared to the other elite teams in the East – Brooklyn, Chicago, and Miami – Milwaukee by far has the most size up front, especially after adding Cousins. Rebounding and 3-point shooting are the Bucks’ top two strengths. Teams that have performed well in those categories in the playoffs in recent years have been tough to knock out.

Up Next

The Magic head back out on the road for two, starting with a visit to Boston to take on the Celtics on Sunday at 6 p.m. This will be the second of three meetings this season between the Magic and Celtics. They last squared off in Orlando on Nov. 3 when Jaylen Brown erupted for 28 points and Al Horford registered 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to lead Boston to the victory. Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. each scored 13 points for the Magic, while R.J. Hampton chipped in with 12 points.