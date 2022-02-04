Magic a Greatly Improved Team, and the Numbers Prove It

ORLANDO - What you probably already know is that the Orlando Magic have won four of their last six games. While impressive, that’s not necessarily what’s most important.

It’s the way they have played, and the numbers that back it up, that really accentuate their recent string of success.

Over their last six games, the Magic have averaged 29.3 assists, tied for second most in the league during this stretch.

Where they have been most effective scoring is in the paint. Over this span, they are averaging 57.3 points there, second most behind the team they will face next, the Memphis Grizzlies, who have averaged 61.3 in their six contests.

Orlando has capitalized on their paint touches, using their blend of size, speed, and energy to score near the basket. When the ball has reached the paint these last six games, the Magic have shot a league-best 75.4 percent. For the season, they are shooting 64.5 percent in these situations – showing just how much they’ve improved.

“I think it’s been our mentality all year, trying to just understand that getting in the paint and finishing at the rim is one of the most important pieces for us,” Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley said. “We talk about our theme of rim free throws and feet-set threes, and we are doing a really good job of attacking the paint.”

The pace in which the Magic are playing at is making a big difference. It’s preventing their opponents from getting their defense set in the half court, while enabling Orlando to score on their fast break opportunities, especially when they force their opponents into live-ball turnovers. The last six games, they rank in the top 10 in both fast break points and points off turnovers.

It's not just their offense that’s clicking. Their defense has been very good for an entire month now. In January, the Magic posted the eighth best defensive rating at 107.8, and quite interestingly, opponents averaged just 21.5 assists against them, the lowest in the NBA that month.

Stats aside, the Magic are having fun playing the game, leading to more spirited efforts. This is a group that feeds off positive energy, which there’s no shortage of. The young players have become more confident as the season has evolved, thanks in large part to Mosley and his coaching staff’s outstanding leadership.

“I’ve seen growth. It’s been tremendous,” said Gary Harris, following his 22-point performance in Orlando’s victory in Indiana, where he was born and raised. “Mose and the whole coaching staff they do a great job teaching these young guys, and the vets we try to do a good job of helping these guys out as well. These young guys are willing to learn. They want to learn. They want to be great. They want to win.”

Also helping the Magic is their depth. The Magic’s bench, which includes Harris, has been terrific lately. Over the last six games, the reserves have averaged 42.7 points, seventh most in the league, and have shot an NBA-best 52.2 percent from the floor, including 42.6 percent from 3-point range.