Magic Go Cold Against Sixers, Suffer First Loss of Season

The Lead

Getting off to a good start was one of the main keys for the Orlando Magic going into Thursday’s New Year’s Eve showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers. By the midway point of the first quarter, however, they had fallen behind by double digits and weren’t able to recover in a 116-92 loss. Joel Embiid and Seth Curry, acquired in a trade from the Mavs in the offseason, each scored 21 points, while Tobias Harris had 20. Nikola Vucevic posted 19 points for the Magic, who dropped to 4-1.

Top Storyline

It was apparent this was going to be the Sixers’ night when Ben Simmons buried a 3-pointer with less than four minutes gone by in the game. It was his first triple of the season and just the third of his career. It was even clearer this was a special game for Philly when Dwight Howard, who signed with the 76ers in the offseason after winning a title with the Lakers in the Disney bubble, knocked down a three of his own midway through the fourth quarter. It was the 10th made 3-pointer of his career.

Injury Report

Terrence Ross, who is averaging a Magic-best 21.0 points per game, sat out Thursday’s game with a sore right hamstring, which originally started bothering him during Tuesday’s win in Oklahoma City. He is considered day-to-day. The Magic, also still without James Ennis III (hamstring) and Al-Farouq Aminu (knee), were even more short-handed by the time the second quarter began. Evan Fournier had to leave the game with back spasms late in the first. He didn’t return.

Key Stats

In the first half, when the Sixers led by as many as 37, the Magic shot just 28.6 percent from the field and 17.6 percent from 3-point range. Through those first 24 minutes, Aaron Gordon went 0-of-4 from the floor, Markelle Fultz 1-of-8, Cole Anthony 2-of-8 and Michael Carter-Williams 2-of-7. Philly, meanwhile, shot 56.3 percent from the field before intermission and 58.8 percent from downtown. The 35-point deficit at halftime was the largest in Magic franchise history. The previous worst was 34, which happened on Jan. 18, 2015 against the Thunder.

Top Performer

The only Magic player who had it going Thursday was Vucevic, who recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Orlando’s 7-footer shot 8-for-15 from the field and 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, where he’s taking and making more than ever before. It was exactly eight years ago when Vucevic, then in his first year with the Magic, pulled down a franchise-record 29 rebounds against the Miami Heat. Earlier this week, he became the Magic’s all-time leader in field goals made.

Rookie Watch

Although most of his production came with the game already out of reach, Anthony scored a career-high 16 points. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder shot 5-of-18 from the floor, 1-of-4 from 3-point distance and 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Chuma Okeke, meanwhile, sank a pair of threes for six points and Karim Mane, one of Orlando’s two-way contract players, grabbed four rebounds in his NBA debut.

Quote of the Night

“They had a much higher energy level, intensity level than we did. We made some mistakes. They made shots. Then it just got away from us. They were much more ready to play than we were. I like our team. I like what we can become. We’re not putting enough into guarding the ball and helping. We’re not. If you look at our defensive numbers to this point, it was only four games, but we’re getting by because we get back on defense, we don’t foul, we are rebounding enough. But things that we have been very good at for two years we are not doing. And that’s the hard things, the hard things. Being in a stance. Moving your feet. Keeping the ball out of the paint is not easy and right now we are not willing to do that. And tonight we paid the price.” – Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford

Up Next

The Magic are back in action on Saturday when they host the Thunder, who they beat 118-107 on Tuesday at OKC. Vucevic led the Magic in that victory with 28 points, while Dwayne Bacon scored 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander paced OKC with 23 points and Isaiah Roby, playing in just his fourth NBA game, scored 19 points. Tip-off is 7 p.m. at Amway Center.