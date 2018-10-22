Magic Get Chance to Prove Again They Can Keep Pace With League's Elite

BOSTON – On Saturday night, the Orlando Magic went toe to toe with the powerful Philadelphia 76ers, matching them blow for blow for 48 minutes before falling in the final seconds in heartbreaking fashion.

Tonight, in Boston against the stacked Celtics, the Magic will get another chance to show if they can keep pace with one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. This time, of course, the Magic hope to finish better and exit the Northeast with a much-needed victory.

Magic coach Steve Clifford knows that his team has its work cut out facing a Boston team that is not only exceptionally talented, but also among the deepest in the NBA.

``(The Celtics) are so purposeful in how they play at both ends of the floor and when you watch them play everything makes sense,’’ Clifford said of the Celtics. ``Their depth, especially in this league with 82 games, is a big deal.’’

Orlando (1-2) opened the season with a stirring defeat of the Miami Heat last Wednesday, but it has since dropped games against Charlotte and the Sixers. Those two performances couldn’t have been more different as Orlando was flat in a lopsided loss to the Hornets, but it responded with a gutsy effort in Saturday’s 116-115 defeat in Philadelphia.

Orlando’s depth, which played a big role in its win and has struggled badly in the two losses, should get a big lift tonight with the return of Jonathon Simmons. The veteran guard was away from the team on Saturday night because of a death in the family. The 6-foot-6 Simmons is one of the team’s best perimeter defenders and will give the team another player to throw at Boston’s Irving.

The Magic’s four primary reserves – Mohamed Bamba, Terrence Ross, Jerian Grant and Simmons – were badly outplayed in Friday’s game against Charlotte. And, on

Saturday, that group struggled again. Clifford even went away from Jerian Grant as a reserve point guard in that game, trying out rookie Isaiah Briscoe in limited minutes at point guard.

The Magic almost certainly will need to play great to take down Boston (2-1), the heavy favorites to win the Eastern Conference title this season because its talented and deep roster. The Celtics have already beaten the Sixers and Knicks even though superstar guard Kyrie Irving (34 percent shooting) has struggled and returning forward Gordon Hayward (24.5 minutes per game) and fellow wing Jaylen Brown (37.5 percent shooting) have yet to hit their full stride. Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, continues to blossom as a potential star and has averaged 21 points and 10.7 rebounds thus far.

Orlando did a lot of things right on Saturday in Philadelphia, getting a triple-double performance from center Nikola Vucevic (27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists) and shooting guard Evan Fournier (31 points and six 3-pointers). The Magic shot 45.6 percent from the floor, drilled 16 3-pointers and handed out 31 assists to set up their 41 field goals.

All of that led to the Magic springing to a 16-point lead in the early going and impressively holding two two-point advantages in the final 90 seconds. However, those late leads would disappear when J.J. Redick drilled a 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining, Aaron Gordon missed a tying free throw and Terrence Ross couldn’t connect on an open 3-point shot just before the final buzzer.

Vucevic, who has been especially impressive to Clifford in the months since he was hired by Orlando and more specifically in the weeks since training camp opened, authored one of the most impressive performances in the 30-year history of the franchise to keep Orlando within striking distance. Not only did he record a triple-double for the second time in his career and his 12 assists a career high, but he drilled 12 of 15 shots and he was perfect from 3-point range (four of four) and the free throw line (three of three).

``I feel like I’ve always been a pretty good passer, but the way that the game has changed, the bigs are outside a little more and it gives (centers) opportunities to find cutters and give hand-offs,’’ said Vucevic, who averaged a career high in assists last season and has built upon that this season. ``Before, it was more post-ups and there were less opportunities (to pass). Now, with the way we’re playing, it just gives me more opportunities to find cutters. And the more I’ve done it, the more comfortable I am with it.’’

Fournier’s performance on Saturday was also a welcomed sight considering that he struggled badly with his shot in the preseason and made just 33.3 percent of his field goals and only two of 14 3-point shots in Orlando’s first two regular-season games. On Saturday, he had his way with Markelle Fultz and even Redick, shaking free for a 12-of-23 shooting night. He was also aggressive from the 3-point line, drilling six of 10 shots from beyond the arc.

Both players will likely need to play well again for the Magic to have a shot at felling the Celtics, who made it to the Eastern Conference Finals last spring despite not having an injured Irving or Hayward. Getting those players back should theoretically make the Celtics better and the heavy favorites to win the East. Clifford likes that Orlando is playing Boston early in the season, but he knows it will take him team playing well – and even better than it did on Saturday – to take down the Celtics.

``Terrific offense (from Saturday’s game), but our transition defense and our 3-point defense were not close,’’ he said. ``Against a team like the one we’ll face tonight, we’ve got to be closing to the 3-point shooters.’’

