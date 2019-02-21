Magic Gaming Takes a Seat with GT Omega Racing Through New Partnership

ORLANDO – Magic Gaming announces GT Omega Racing as the official gaming chair of Magic Gaming. The customized chairs will be used by Magic Gaming players and coaches inside the Magic Gaming studio.

“We are excited to partner with GT Omega Racing and the opportunity to collectively grow our brands," said eports Partnership Development Manager Gabriel Causse. “In preparation for our upcoming NBA 2K season, we look forward to surprising fans with many opportunities to join in our partnership."

The partnership includes multiple opportunities for fans to receive discounts and giveaways of GT Omega Merchandise. In addition, the two will also work together to establish a social media presence before and during the upcoming 2019 NBA 2K League season.

“We are absolutely thrilled to begin our partnership with Magic Gaming," said GT Omega Racing CEO Leo Wong. "To team up with a globally recognized organization who is only moving from strength to strength as they grow into the diverse, and rapidly expanding gaming and esports community is nothing short of a dream come true for us. We look forward to making sure all of the competitors, players and everyone involved with Magic Gaming are sitting comfortably as they continue to compete and thrive at the highest level.”

Magic Gaming is one of 21 teams across the country competing in the NBA 2K League, a professional esports league that began play in May 2018. The league features the best NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competes as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs.

Magic Gaming will draft its roster of players for the upcoming season on Tuesday, March 5, as they prepare for the start of the season in early April.

About GT Omega Racing

Established in Scotland in 2009, GT Omega Racing has grown to become of the world's leading brands in sim racing cockpits, racing office chairs and sim racing equipment. Our aim is to provide the best equipment and provide an equally high level of aftercare support.

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 21 teams competing in the second season of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 126 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competes as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitch – OrlandoMagicGaming, Instagram/Twitter - @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.