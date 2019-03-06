Magic Gaming Selects Four Players in the 2019 NBA 2K League Draft

NEW YORK – In today’s NBA 2K League Draft, Magic Gaming selected four players to round out its six-man roster entering the team’s second season. Magic Gaming had the ninth overall pick in the draft and selected shooting guard "Reizey" (Brendan "Reid" Hill) as its first pick.

2019 Magic Gaming Roster

Name Gamer Tag From Position Round/Pick Brendan "Reid" Hill Reizey Tyler, Texas SG 1st/9th *Daniel Tlais DT Ontario, Canada PF/C 2nd / 29th Mykel Wilson KelMav Greenville, Miss. SG 3rd / 43rd Tucker Henry TuckerLocksUp Portland, Ore. C 4th / 63rd **Emmanuel Cruz UCMANNY New York, N.Y. PF 2nd /27th (2018) **Cameron Ford KingCamRoyalty Cleveland, Ohio PF 6th/95th (2018)

*Tlais was the first international player drafted in NBA 2K League history

**Cruz and Ford were protected players by Magic Gaming and retained from the 2018 roster, selected in the 2018 NBA 2K League Draft by Magic Gaming.

The draft consisted of four rounds with a pool of 198 players available. With the addition offour expansion teams, 126 players will compete in the NBA 2K League’s second season, and new this year, the number of draft-eligible players exceeded the spots available in the league through the draft. During the offseason, 52 players from the inaugural season were retained or selected in the Expansion Draft on Sept. 26, leaving 74 roster spots available. The 198 draft-eligible players consisted of 144 new players who were selected by the league following an extensive tryout process, six players from the league’s first-everAPAC Invitational that took place in Hong Kong in early February, and 48 unretained players from the inaugural season.

Prior to the Expansion Draft, the original 17 teams each protected two players who were on their year one roster. As one of the original 17 teams, Magic Gaming protected UCMANNY (Emmanuel Cruz) and KingCamRoyalty (Cameron Ford). The 34 protected players (two from each of the original 17 teams) were ineligible to be drafted by an expansion team. After the Expansion Draft, the original 17 teams had the opportunity to retain up to two additional players from their year one roster who were not selected in the Expansion Draft. Teams retained players who were not protected for the Expansion Draft by forfeiting draft picks in the 2019 NBA 2K League Draft. Also, during the designated trade window from September 27 through October 10, teams were allotted a total of two trades. All trades were required to have a 1:1 ratio (i.e., a player or a 2019 draft pick). Teams could not trade two picks for one player or vice versa.

Magic Gaming, one of 21 NBA 2K League teams, will begin play in the league’s second season which tips off on April 2, 2019. Magic Gaming players will compete as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular season games, tournaments and playoffs.

2019 2K League Schedule

April 2 – 6 THE TIPOFF

April 10 – 12 Regular Season – Week 1

April 17 – 19 Regular Season – Week 2

April 24 – 26 Regular Season – Week 3

May 1 – 3 Regular Season – Week 4

May 9 – 11 THE TURN

May 15 – 17 Regular Season – Week 5

May 22 – 24 Regular Season – Week 6

May 29 – 31 Regular Season – Week 7

June 5 – 7 Regular Season – Week 8

June 13 – 15 THE TICKET

June 19 – 21 Regular Season – Week 9

June 26 – 28 Regular Season – Week 10

July 3 – 5 League-Wide Bye Week

July 10 – 12 Regular Season – Week 11

July 17 – 19 Regular Season – Week 12

July 24 – 26 2019 NBA 2K League Playoffs