Magic Gaming Announces Unique Partnership with AS Monaco Football Club

ORLANDO - Magic Gaming and AS Monaco football club announced today a first-of-its-kind partnership showing its continued commitment to involvement in the esports community. Magic Gaming is the first NBA 2K League team to partner with a professional sports team outside of the country, providing an opportunity for shared revenue and exposure through cross-marketed partnerships.

The partnership will focus on digital growth through social media content, fan giveaways and interactions between professional gamers, providing fans with a unique experience.

“Magic Gaming looks forward to this distinctive partnership with AS Monaco and what this can accomplish for both teams in the digital space,” said Orlando Magic Chief Sales Officer Michael Forde. “This also provides a great opportunity for both organizations to expand their international reach. It truly is a win-win.”

AS Monaco, the football club of the Principality of Monaco since 1924, is a major club of the French and European football leagues along with being a European football club esport pioneer with the launch of its esport team in 2017.

“By launching this esport partnership with a club as prestigious as the Orlando Magic, AS Monaco is looking to seize the opportunity to develop its image in North America and to create innovative content and activations for our respective fans,” said AS Monaco Head of Digital Jean-Philippe Dubois. “This partnership is fully in line with the club's digital strategy, to announce us as a pioneering and bold club."

About AS Monaco

AS Monaco has been the football club of the Principality of Monaco since 1924. AS Monaco is a major club of the French and European football leagues with a history full of success and a prize list stocked with trophies. Leaning on a solid sport project, a know-how recognized regarding training, and a cosmopolitan culture, AS Monaco intends to represent proudly the Principality of Monaco, faithful to its roots and opened to the World. AS Monaco is also a European football club pioneer in eSport with the launch of its eSport team in 2017. The team is composed of ten players and competes on four titles: PES 2019, Rocket League, GT Sports and NBA 2K.

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 17 teams who competed in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 102 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competed as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitter @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.