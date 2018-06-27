Magic Gaming Announces Partnership with HyperX

ORLANDO - Magic Gaming and HyperX announced today a new partnership that will make HyperX the official gaming peripherals partner of Magic Gaming. To tip-off the announcement, Magic Gaming is launching a fresh social media campaign, fans can follow the team on Twitter (@MagicGaming) or Instagram (magicgaming) for more details. #MagicGamingGivewaway

“Magic Gaming is excited to welcome a world-class brand like HyperX to our family for the inaugural season,” said Orlando Magic Chief Sales Officer Michael Forde. “HyperX has vast experience in the world of esports and we look forward to working with them to collectively grow Magic Gaming and HyperX brands.”

As part of the partnership, HyperX will also receive assets in multiple areas for Magic Gaming including in-game and social media campaigns offering fans a chance to win prizes.

“HyperX is thrilled to sponsor Magic Gaming for the inaugural NBA 2K season,” said Dustin Illingworth, Influencer Manager, HyperX. “Magic Gaming’s content-centric strategy is extremely appealing to us, bringing new and returning fans as close to the action as possible.”

HyperX, the largest independent memory manufacturer of high-performance components, has more than 10 years of experience supporting esports tournaments, teams and leagues, including the NBA 2K League and six of its teams (including Magic Gaming). Overall, HyperX gaming headsets are worn by more than 500 professional esports athletes around the world.

About HyperX

HyperX is the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., the world’s largest independent memory manufacturer, with the goal of providing gamers, PC builders, and power users with high-performance components. For 15 years, the HyperX mission has been to develop gaming products for gamers – high-speed memory, solid state drives, headsets, keyboards, mice, USB flash drives, and mouse pads – to the gaming community and beyond. The award-winning HyperX brand has carved its name atop the leaderboard by consistently delivering products that deliver superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. HyperX gear is the choice of pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because it meets the most stringent product specifications and is built with best-in-class components. HyperX has shipped over 5 million headsets worldwide.

Join the global #HyperXFamily at facebook.com/hyperxcommunity, and learn how HyperX products can enhance your console experience and boost performance for both you and your PC at hyperxgaming.com. Whatever your skill level, whatever genres you play, we embrace all gaming enthusiasts everywhere with our core belief — We’re All Gamers.

Website: http://www.hyperxgaming.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HyperX

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hyperxcommunity

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 17 teams competing in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 102 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competes as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitter @MagicGaming; Instagram – magicgaming; Facebook/Magic Gaming; or at www.MagicGaming.gg.