Magic Gaming and Boxed Water Team Up for a Socially-Conscious Partnership

ORLANDO - Magic Gaming and Boxed Water announced today an environmentally-friendly partnership based on a commitment to creating a better planet. With the partnership, Boxed Water becomes the official water of Magic Gaming.

“Magic Gaming is thrilled to announce this socially responsible partnership with Boxed Water,” said Director of Magic Gaming Ryan DeVos. “It’s important as an organization to find ways to grow our business, but to also do that in a responsible manner. We are excited to introduce this great concept to all of our fans while integrating them in innovative ways through our digital platforms.”

Boxed Water produces cartons of purified water using paper from sustainably managed forests, working toward creating a better tomorrow through more sustainable solutions today. Magic Gaming will be using Boxed Water instead of plastic water bottles in all facilities.

“We are proud to be partnering with Magic Gaming and replacing plastic water bottles with Boxed Water from all of their events,” said Boxed Water CEO Daryn Kuiper. “Our relationship emphasizes a shared commitment to a “better planet.” This helps us reach a whole new consumer segment who cares about sustainability.”

Boxed Water offers a convenient, environmentally-friendly alternative to plastic bottled water. It is 100 percent recyclable and ships flat to its regional filling locations; reducing its carbon footprint compared to plastic. For more information on Boxed Water and sustainability, please visit www.boxedwaterisbetter.com.

About Magic Gaming

Magic Gaming, based in Orlando, Fla., is one of 17 teams who competed in the inaugural season of the NBA 2K League. The NBA 2K League is a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., which began play in May 2018. The league features the best 102 NBA 2K players in the world. Magic Gaming’s six-man roster competed as unique characters in 5-on-5 play against the other teams in a mix of regular-season games, tournaments and playoffs. Follow Magic Gaming on Twitter @MagicGaming, Facebook/Magic Gaming or at www.MagicGaming.gg.