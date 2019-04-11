Magic's First Round Playoff Schedule Against Raptors

ORLANDO – The National Basketball Association has announced the schedule for the Orlando Magic’s first round, best-of-seven playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. This marks the Magic’s 15th playoff appearance and first since 2012.

Game 1 – Saturday, April 13 @ Toronto, 5 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Florida/ESPN)

Game 2 – Tuesday, April 16 @ Toronto, 8 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Florida/TNT)

Game 3 – Friday, April 19 @ Orlando, 7 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Florida/ESPN)

Game 4 – Sunday, April 21 @ Orlando, 7 p.m. ET (Fox Sports Florida/TNT)

Game 5* – Tuesday, April 23 @ Toronto, TBA (Fox Sports Florida/TBA)

Game 6* – Thursday, April 25 @ Orlando, TBA (Fox Sports Florida/TBA)

Game 7* – Saturday, April 27 @ Toronto, TBA (Fox Sports Florida/TNT)



* If necessary

All games can be heard on the Magic Radio Network (Flagship FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740) and in Spanish on Salsa 98.1 FM.

For ticket information visit OrlandoMagic.com, go to the Amway Center box office (located on Church St.) or call 407-89-MAGIC (407-896-2442).

Orlando Magic season ticket holders are given the first priority for playoff tickets and are on sale now for as low as $12 per game. Season plans are available for purchase by calling 407-89-MAGIC or online at OrlandoMagic.com/tickets with low monthly payment options available.

Ticket highlights for the Magic's 2019-20 season in the Amway Center, honored with TheStadiumBusiness Awards’ 2013 Customer Experience Award and named SportsBusiness Journal's 2012 Sports Facility of the Year, include: 1,800 seats priced $20 or less and 8,000 seats priced $40 or less.