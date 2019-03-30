Magic Face Pacers Tonight in Another Critical Contest

INDIANAPOLIS – The Orlando Magic find themselves in a favorable position tonight in their game against the homestanding Indiana Pacers, but they’re also very aware that nothing can be taken for granted at this late stage of the season.

Tonight, the Magic (37-39) will face Indiana (45-31) at 7 p.m. – less than 24 hours after the Pacers suffered a gut-wrenching 114-112 in Boston when Kyrie Irving converted a layup in the final second of the game. While the Pacers likely didn’t arrive back into Indianapolis until after 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, the Magic have been in town since the early morning hours of Friday. The team practiced in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon and had the night off to rest up as the Pacers were playing in Boston.

Head coach Steve Clifford said all that should matter little to a Magic team that is nearly in a must-win predicament because of where it finds itself in the Eastern Conference standings.

``That can never enter into it,’’ Clifford said banking on the Pacers potentially being tired. ``There’s a lot of factors in every game, but what we have to worry about is (the Pacers) are third in defense, we had a really good win here last time and yet we couldn’t guard them at all, and their pick-and-roll game is really good. So, (tonight) is just about having a good plan, having a good walkthrough and having a good readiness to play.’’

The Magic are hardly in a position to overlook anyone considering that they sit in ninth in the standings – a half-game back of Miami for the final playoff spot in the East. Orlando briefly surged into eighth on Tuesday after beating the Heat for their sixth straight win on the season, but that time in the top eight and the winning spree both ended with an ugly loss in Detroit on Thursday.

Four of the teams battling for the final three playoff spots in the East are in action tonight with No. 6 Detroit (38-37) hosting Portland, No. 7 Brooklyn hosting Boston, No. 8 Miami playing in New York and the No. 9 Magic playing in Indiana.

``It’s going to be a tough game again because the Pacers are always good, and they play well at home,’’ Magic forward Evan Fournier said. ``But we know that we can beat them. So, if we do what we’ve got to do, we’re going to have a chance to win.’’

Indiana has been one of the NBA’s best teams this season while playing in back-to-back sets of games. They are 17-10 in those situations following Friday’s loss in Boston, going 8-6 on the first night and an impressive 9-4 on the second night.

Orlando’s first defeat of Indiana this season came on Jan. 31 when the Pacers were playing on the second night of a back-to-back set of games. That night, Indy seemed to wear down late in the game as Orlando outscored it 38-27 in the fourth quarter for a 107-100 victory.

The Magic pulled off a very similar feat on March 2 in Indiana, outscoring the Pacers 34-25 over the final 12 minutes for a 117-112 victory. As he did back in late January when he scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter that night, Magic guard Terrence Ross keyed the late rally. The guard scored 16 of his 23 in the fourth quarter on March 2 to rescue the Magic late once again.

``For sure, (winning in Indiana earlier in the season) gives us confidence and lets us know we can play anywhere,’’ Ross said. ``I just want to contribute more a little earlier (in the game) than later (in the fourth quarter). I definitely watched (the March 2 game) when Coach (Clifford) showed it to me a day or two after that in our next practice. (In fourth quarters) it’s just about, `Keep playing, keep playing harder and harder and let the game come to you and stay confident.’’’

Orlando, which is also in the midst of a taxing, four-game road trip itself, would be wise to not wait until the fourth period of tonight’s game to play its best basketball. Recently, the Magic got off to slow starts against Memphis, Philadelphia and Miami, but they rallied back each time for big wins. Orlando also fell behind early in Detroit on Thursday, but there would be no stirring comeback that night in an ugly loss. They want to avoid that kind of scenario unfolding tonight in Indiana.

``Nothing crazy, but we’ve just got to get back to doing it. There’s no secret to it and we know what we have to do,’’ said center Nikola Vucevic, who will play tonight despite some nagging pain in his right shoulder. ``We know how we have to approach games and we just have to get back to it. We did it three nights ago (in Miami), but (Thursday) night wasn’t a good night for us. I don’t see any reason why we won’t be able to bring it back (tonight).’’

