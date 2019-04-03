Magic Excited to be Playing in Meaningful Games to Finish Regular Season

ORLANDO – As of Wednesday morning, various computer models still believe in magic, as in the Orlando Magic, to nab the Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed and reach the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Those computer models, of course, are banking on the Magic to close out the home portion of their schedule by beating the lottery-bound New York Knicks (tonight) and the Atlanta Hawks (Friday night). Without those wins, however, there likely isn’t a formula for the Magic to finally snap the longest postseason drought in franchise history.

So, even though the Magic aren’t technically in a must-win scenario just yet, they might as well be because of what two victories over the next three nights can do for their chances.

Orlando (38-40) heads into tonight’s game at the Amway Center against New York (15-62) trailing the rival Miami Heat (38-39) by a half-game in the chase for the No. 8 spot in the East. Also, the Magic are just one game behind No. 7 Brooklyn (39-39) and 1 ½ games back of Detroit (39-38).

``Coach (Steve Clifford) was just saying it’s a reward to play in games that are meaningful down the stretch and we’ve got to take hold of the moment,’’ Magic forward Aaron Gordon said Wednesday morning. ``All of these games are big, and we’ve got to treat them as so.’’

Orlando is still in the same position in the standings that it is in after losing to the Raptors in Toronto on Monday night. The good news, however, was that Miami lost to Boston, Brooklyn lost to Milwaukee and Detroit stumbled against Indiana.

Tonight, as the Magic are hosting the Knicks, the Heat will be playing Boston once again – this time in South Florida. Also, Brooklyn will be at home against Toronto, while Detroit is hosting Indiana. The Magic insist that their focus will be on the task at hand, and then, later they can afford to scoreboard watch.

``Coach (Clifford) instilled a lot of confidence in us today that if we just play our game, things will end up well,’’ said reserve point guard Michael Carter-Williams, whose second 10-day contract with the team runs out following tonight’s game. ``So, we’re going in here one game at a time, we’re confident and we’re not putting too much stress on ourselves and we’re just going to play ball and get back to the defense that we were playing before.’’

Defense was an issue in Monday’s 121-109 loss in Toronto as the Raptors shot 50 percent from the floor, drilled 18 3-pointers and scored 66 points in the second and third quarters. Problems at the defensive end were also an issue in Thursday’s loss at Detroit and they were bailed out by their hot shooting in a win in Indiana on Saturday. Clifford is proud of Orlando’s 3-2 stretch of late, but he knows his team is at its best when it is dominant defensively.

``We’ve got to get back playing Magic defense,’’ Clifford said. ``We did it for 2 ½ months, that’s who you should be, but in these last three games we’re fifth in offense and 30thin defense. That’s not a game that’s going to work for our team.’’

The Magic are hopeful that they can continue to play well at the Amway Center and secure victories in the final two home games of the season. Orlando 23-16 at home on the season and has won 11 of the last 12 and seven straight at the Amway Center. The squad’s last loss at home was on Feb. 22, a gut-wrenching one-point loss to the Chicago Bulls.

``At home, we’ve been playing pretty good and credit to our crowd for bringing that energy every night and we’ve been feeding off that,’’ said Magic forward Wes Iwundu, who scored a career-best 16 points on Monday in Toronto. ``We definitely want to keep it going.’’

Orlando should be a lock to win against a New York team that comes into tonight have lost 14 of its past 16 games, but the Magic got a rude reminder of what can happen when overlooking a struggling foe back on Feb. 26 at Madison Square Garden. That night, Orlando raced to an early 16-point lead and seemed well on its way to a third straight defeat of the Knicks only to see New York’s bench account for 75 points and rally to a 108-103 victory.

For Magic guard Evan Fournier, the loss in New York still evokes a bitter memory. The last thing he wants now is to have to suffer a second loss to the rebuilding Knicks.

``To be honest, if the season ended right now, I wouldn’t look at this game (in Toronto on Monday) because we’ve dropped so many games that were far worse than that one,’’ Fournier said on Monday night. ``Off the top of my mind, I’m thinking about New York in the Garden. There have been very, very bad games for us this year and we can’t let that happen again.’’

