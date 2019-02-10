Magic Doing Great Job Guarding 3-Point Line

MILWAUKEE - The Bucks average a little over 13 made 3-pointers per game. Only the Rockets average more.

So, it’s a surprise when Milwaukee struggles to find the mark from downtown, which is exactly what happened with Orlando in town on Saturday.

The Bucks matched their season low with six made shots from beyond the arc. Even more amazing was that they shot a season-worst 17.1 percent from 3-point range.

Of course, it would be unfair to not mention that they were without Giannis Antetokounmpo, an MVP candidate who creates so much space for his 3-point shooting teammates when he attacks the paint.

But, the absence of Giannis wasn’t the only reason they were abysmal from long distance. The Magic’s defense, in the way they pressured the ball, contested shots and ran the Bucks’ top long-distance shooters off the 3-point line, had a lot to do with it, too.

Orlando, in fact, has done a great job guarding the arc over the last couple weeks. In its last seven games, opponents are shooting just 31.2 percent from downtown. Only the Grizzlies and Mavericks have held their opponents to worse 3-point percentages in this time.

Also, opponents of the Magic are averaging a league-low 9.1 made threes during that same stretch.

The Magic’s defense, in general, has been terrific over the last couple weeks. Over its last 10 games, Orlando ranks in the top 10 in all three of the following categories: opponent second chance points, opponent points off turnovers and opponent fast break points.

This possession, which ended in Brook Lopez missing a three as the shot clock was about to expire, highlights just how organized and disciplined the Magic were defensively in their 103-83 win. WATCH: