Magic Doing Great Job Defending Without Fouling

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons are the only two teams since Jan. 30 who rank in the top 10 in all four of the following categories: opponent points off turnovers, opponent second chance points, opponent fast break points and opponent points in the paint.

Orlando also ranks No. 1 in the NBA since that same date in both opponent field goal percentage (43.0 percent) and opponent 3-point percentage (30.6 percent).

It’s truly amazing how much this team has improved on the defensive end, which is helping them stay in the playoff race.

Maybe the most impressive part of Orlando’s defense since late January is their ability to defend without fouling.

Over the last 16 games, the Magic’s opponents are averaging 19.8 free throw attempts per game, the third fewest in the league during this stretch.

The Mavs took just 16 foul shots on Friday, 10 fewer than their season average.

It shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Orlando has excelled in this area considering Steve Clifford’s teams in Charlotte always did a great job not sending opponents to the charity stripe. The Hornets ranked in the top five in this category all five seasons Clifford was their head coach.

His teams are always well disciplined and controlled, and it’s showing in his first year at the helm in Orlando.

Among all centers who have started in at least 60 games this season, Nikola Vucevic ranks No. 1 in fewest fouls per game (1.9). Al Horford is also averaging 1.9 fouls, but he’s only appeared in 56 games.