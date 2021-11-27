Magic Diversity Game Changer: Zoé Colón

Name: Zoé Colón

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls (11/26/21)

Zoé Colón is currently the Associate Director of UCF Global Perspectives and International Initiatives and Senior Advisor to the Puerto Rico Research Hub at the University of Central Florida. She started with UCF as Community Partnerships Manager for the Center for Higher Education Innovation in 2018. Zoé possesses extensive experience in program development and delivery, fundraising, and advocacy, working with predominantly historically marginalized and underserved communities in Orlando, FL and New York City over the past twenty years.

Zoé is a well-respected leader, advocating for the Puerto Rican and Latino community in Central Florida, working closely with Iniciativa Acción Puertorriqueña, La Mesa Boricua de la Florida, and Alianza for Progress, among others. She has served as a nonprofit management and fundraising consultant with a number of firms and agencies since October 2016 after serving as Director of Florida and Southeast Operations for the Hispanic Federation in Orlando, FL. Zoé holds a Bachelor of Arts from Barnard College of Columbia University (double major in psychology and urban studies) and a Master of Public Administration from New York University. She taught Latino and Gender Studies as an adjunct professor at the City University of New York for eight years.