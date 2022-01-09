Magic Diversity Game Changer: Shaniqua Rose

Name: Shaniqua Rose

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards (1/9/22)

Shaniqua "Shan" Rose, CEO and president of Change for the Community Inc., finds ways to restore the unity in the community. On July 4, 2019, Shan started change for the community as an outlet to make positive changes in the community. Shan works to inspire, educate and empower a sense of unity and pride, enhances livability and consults with various organizations to provide solutions to pressing issues such as youth advocacy, homelessness, lack of food, and so much more.

Through change for the community, Shan mentors youth, has provided over 22,000 masks, coordinated the administration of over 10,000 vaccines, provided over 200 seniors with meals weekly, organized beautification and clean up days, initiated street resurfacing, and more.

While mentoring with the youth, Shan provides opportunities to explore their community, learn history, and just have some good ole fun.

As a single mother of a young boy growing up in West Orlando, Shan realizes the importance of quality community resources that create a safe space for everyone to live, work and play. she has joined several organizations and committees, such as league of women voters, NAACP, National Congress of Black Women, and others to be an active voice for positive change in her community.