Magic Diversity Game Changer: Sandra Fatmi-Hall

Name: Sandra Fatmi-Hall

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics (2/6/22)

Sandra Fatmi-Hall is the Founder & Executive Director of the United Foundation of Central Florida,Inc. In 2014, Sandra decided to pursue her life-long dream of starting a non-profit organization to positively transform families and individuals, utilizing early intervention and educational resources.

Using her holistic approach model, Sandra wanted to bridge the gaps in our community's family, educational, and mentoring needs. Since then, Sandra has worked alongside neighborhood organizations, school administrations, and students to transform schools and increase graduation rates.

Sandra's commitments to higher educational values inspired her to start an educational scholarship program awarding over $111,250 in scholarships. Through her after-school enrichment and mentoring program, Future Leaders United (FLU), she has graduated 119 students, 114 are in college, three are in the military, and two are in workforce development programs. Sandra has mentored over 500+ students outside of this program, preparing them for life after high school. Sandra's FLU Program has committed itself to developing student leaders engaged in seven program pillars: College Readiness, Career Preparedness, Health & Wellness (nutrition), Leadership Development, S.T.E.A.M. Education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), Life After High School, and Financial Literacy. Future Leaders United (FLU) is the most extensive and well-rounded after-school program at Maynard Evans High School.

Most recently, Sandra has assisted with distributing information and supplies related to COVID-19. Noticing there was a need in communities, she revitalized her Food Distribution Program to alleviate the severe impacts of COVID-19 in our communities. She has distributed over 1.7 million-plus meals to 73,000 plus families in the Central Florida Region.

Sandra has dedicated her life to empowering communities, one family at a time. She's continuously demonstrated her leadership and commitment to the community. She has received over 45 awards for community service and her philanthropic work. Sandra is the immediate Past President of the Caribbean American Chamber of Commerce of Florida and former President of the Pine Hills Community Council, serving over 72,000 residents of the Pine Hills Community. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and is married to her best friend, Dennis Hall.