Magic Diversity Game Changer: Roniece Weaver

Name: Roniece Weaver

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (4/5/22)

Famous for her cookbooks, nutrition classes, and co-hosting the very popular Wednesday Live with Hebni Nutrition (IG and FB), Roniece Weaver is known for bringing out the best in you with simple, easy to follow tips and tricks for a guaranteed new you.

Weaver received her Bachelor of Science in Food Science/Human Nutrition from the University of Florida and Master of Science degree in Health Care Administration from the University of Saint Francis. She is also a Registered Dietician (RD) and Licensed Dietician (LD) in the state of Florida.

She is the Director of Agency Operations, former ED, and founding partner of Hebni Nutrition Consultants, Inc. Her company is widely known for the development of the original Soul Food Pyramid and the Soul Food Plate; a culturally sensitive food guide nutrition tool. Hebni’s programs, educational tools, and diabetes cookbooks have been featured in several media outlets.

She and her partner are responsible for nutritional analysis, taste testing, and promotion of both books. In addition, she provides educational seminars to many health care organizations across the country. Weaver and her partners provided an integral part to the development of a state of the art Nutrition Resource Center in Downtown Orlando, which houses 4 commercial kitchens to serve as learning labs for wellness. This new facility has brought much notoriety to the health industry in bringing health messages to underserved populations in a different delivery mode.In 2014, Weaver launched the first Mobile Farmers Market on a city bus. This innovative project is called The Fresh Stop Bus.

In 2011, Weaver was selected to participate in Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move Campaign” at the White House and was requested to provide health initiatives for school aged children. She and her team developed the “Healthy 4 Kids Cookbook," which aligns school recipes with the Let’s Move Initiative for the United States Department of Agriculture/ Food and Nutrition Services (USDA/FNS). She completed several contracts with FNS/USDA to revise up to 200 recipes for school food service national database of recipes.

Her newest venture is to improve the diversity of the field of nutrition through the development of their a dietetic internship program (FEM model) in Central Florida in addition to mentoring , and providing preceptorship opportunities to the next generation of dietitians. She’s also excited about her new launch of her new online website titled Black Dietitians Matter that promotes the diversity of nutrition through a network of minority dietitians.

She keeps a busy schedule lecturing nationally and instructing locally and web-based platforms on various nutrition topics and current health issues related to food and nutrition. Additionally, she served on the National Board for the American Diabetes Association (ADA); National Advocacy Committee for ADA, Past-Trustee for Health Central Hospital, and West Orange County District, Board Member for Florida Hospital Community Health Impact Council, and Board of Directors for the Central Florida Partnership in Health Disparities.

She is an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated and the Orlando (FL) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated. Her many contributions have been recognized by receipt of the President's Award from the National Medical Association Auxiliary, The African American Chamber, and the Presidents Award for Alum of the year from the President of The University of St. Francis in Joliet Illinois.