Magic Diversity Game Changer: Reggie McGill

Name: Reggie McGill

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons (1/28/22)

Reginald B. McGill serves as the City of Orlando’s Constituent Services Director, working in the Office of the Mayor. An alumnus of William R. Boone High School, he obtained his Associates of Arts degree from Valencia College and his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of South Florida. He has done additional studies in the MS program at Rollins College and the MBA program at Nova Southern University.

Reggie, as he is called by family and friends, is an active member of many professional and civic organizations including the board of directors of the American Cancer Society; Seniors First, Inc.; Aspire Health Partners, Inc.; NPHC of Metro Orlando, Inc.; Preserve the Eatonville (P.E.C), Inc.; 100 Black Men of Greater Orlando, Inc.; Mayor’s Representative to Florida A & M university College of Law Board of Visitors; Bethune-Cookman University Board of Visitors; Life Member of the National Alumni Association of B-CU; Past Chairman of the Black Advisory Committee; Past President of the Alumni Association of Valencia College; Orange County Democratic Executive Committee. He is a graduate of Leadership Florida, Leadership Central Florida, Leadership Brevard and Leadership Orlando.

Additionally, he is Life Member #4636 of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity for over 40 years, where he has served as Southern Regional Chairman of the Public Policy and Political Engagement Committees. He has served as staff or a delegate to the past seven Democratic National Conventions. Most importantly, he is very active at St. Mark AME Church in Orlando, where he is a Pastor's Steward of the Board of Stewards; President of the Lay Organization, Past President of the Progressive Ushers; Marriage Couples Ministry and Strategic Planning Committee. Also, he serves on the Executive Committee, Vice Chairman of the Nominating Committee, Vice Chairman of the Lay Commission, Vice Chairman of the Social Action Commission, Statistics and Finance Commission of the General Board andChairman of the Connectional Lay Organization Social Action Committee, of the AME Church.

Over his 40 years of professional service, he has been afforded many occupational opportunities, mostly in the financial and governmental arenas. His resume includes Manager of the West Colonial Branch of First Federal of Orlando; Analyst for Barnett Bank of Central Florida; Financial Planner of MONY Companies; Special Assistant/Office Manager for the Office of Congressman Jim Bacchus; Central Florida Director for the Office of Congresswoman Corrine Brown; Director of Government and Community Affairs for Greenberg Trauig, P.A, and Human Relations Director for the City of Orlando.

He is the only son of the late Roseborough & Doris M.L. McGill and has been the husband for the past 38 years to Deborah L. M. McGill. They are the proud parents of one adult daughter, Danielle Lauren McGill. Reggie has been involved in service to his community for most of his life. Over the years, hundreds, if, not thousands of people have benefited from his efforts. Of his many contributions, the most significant contribution to his community has been the opportunity to serve as an agent of change and being able to provide opportunities for change, that may not otherwise be provided. His motto is, "In order to receive a blessing, you must be a blessing to others!”