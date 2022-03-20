Magic Diversity Game Changer: Patty Sheehan

Name: Patty Sheehan

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (3/20/22)

Commissioner Patty Sheehan was first elected to the Orlando City Council in 2000. She served as President of the Colonialtown North Neighborhood Association, and is proud to come from a servant leadership background. Sheehan attended Seminole State College and the University of Central Florida and earned her B.A. in art. A former Administrator with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, she serves her constituents full time.

Sheehan was the first openly gay elected official in Central Florida, championed non-discrimination ordinances and the domestic partner registry, and was a first responder during the Pulse tragedy.

Sheehan has been recognized multiple times as Best Elected Official, was in Orlando Life Magazine’s Top 25 Inflectional Women, and was awarded the Diversity Champion Award by the Asian American Chamber of Commerce. She was recognized as a Woman of Distinction by the Girl Scouts of America, Citrus Council. She has also been awarded the Pet Alliance’s Humane Hero Award along with the Chuck Hummer Visionary Award from the Hope and Help Center of Central Florida.

Sheehan is well known for her advocacy of pedestrian safety, neighborhoods and historic preservation and a thriving downtown, and is the founder and chairperson for the Wheels for Kids program, which provides bicycles to needy elementary and middle school students living in Reeves Terrace public housing.

Sheehan enjoys many outdoor activities including painting, silk screen printing, glassblowing, pottery, gardening and paddleboarding. She is a huge proponent of the arts and culture in Orlando, and is also a local artist who exhibits her “Bad Kitty” paintings in local restaurants, clubs and shops. She lives in a 1928 bungalow home with her rescue puppy Sienna, a diva kitty (also a rescue), Nina Simone along with her mini flock of urban chickens.