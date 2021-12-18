Magic Diversity Game Changer: Pastor Daniel Ings

Name: Pastor Daniel Ings

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (12/17/21)

Boys2Men Mentoring Founder and Program Director, Pastor Daniel Ings, understands the Frederick Douglass quote firsthand. Born and raised in Orlando, he will tell you about his passion for marketplace ministry that plays a significant role in investing in the education and enrichment of his local community, and it also fuels his desire to reach and teach young minds.

Pastor Ings works extensively with youth and families in various neighborhoods and communities throughout Orange County. Pastor Ings’ reach is never limited to his local county. Pastor Ings also serves boys from Osceola and Seminole County. He becomes visibly elated when talking about his nonprofit organization, Boys2Men Mentoring, and the positive impact is has had on the community at large, in just 5 years.

“We provide a safe place for youth who have disproportionate challenges in their home and community,” states Ings. Prior to coming to us, many of the mentees have anger issues, problems with trust, and are without a strong male role model in their lives. When we begin to better understand their background, we’re able to bring healing for the boys and restoration to the families.”

Boys2Men Mentoring currently has (7) community and loyal mentors and are currently serving (70) boys. Weekly sessions at the Repertory Theatre have proven instrumental in enhancing self-confidence and creating emotional bonding for the group. The boys and mentors discuss critical topics ranging from academic and career decisions, to identifying tasks and resources to find great meaning in their lives as they grow into adulthood.

The group brings in community leaders and speakers who share life altering success stories. During our annual college tour trips, the mentees also had the privilege of experiencing life on the campuses of Morehouse College, Howard University, Tennessee State University; just to name a few. Passport to Exposure is a motto that was adopted, and it broadens the mentees focus and causes them to want more out of life than what they witness daily in their present environment. Disciplines of focus with the program include, but are not limited to: Goal setting, life/social skills, drugs/violence prevention. When the parents are not there, we often stand in the gap, giving them tools to become men.

Pastor Ings previously served as a Community-Based Prevention Program Manager for 5 years and was a Prevention Specialist for 10 years, continuing to impact the lives of children. Known for having a rigorous discipline for leadership, integrity, and hard work, Pastor Ings proudly serves as the Senior Pastor of The Glory Center, along with his wife, Naomi. The Glory Center is known to be the House of Help, House of Hope, and the House of Healing. We welcome visitors and residents in the Orlando area to join them if looking for a fresh start, in search of God, or simply in need of prayer. Pastor Ings is grateful for the grace that is on his life to be able to impact lives every day. He is honored to serve a wonderful congregation and he is humbled to be considered a “difference maker” in Orlando. When asked about his favorite past times, Pastor Ings says he enjoys spending quality time with his wife, traveling, bowling, swimming, card playing, and putting smiles on the faces of others. His desire is to honor God with his life in everything that he does.