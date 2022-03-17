Magic Diversity Game Changer: Mayra Uribe

Name: Mayra Uribe

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons (3/17/22)

Mayra Uribe was first elected to the Board of Orange County Commission District 3, in 2018 and re-elected in 2020. She is an Orlando native, born and raised in the district she represents. Mayra is of Colombian and Argentinean descent and celebrates the diversity in herself and in our Community.

Prior to running for Commissioner, Mayra was an aide to U.S. Senator Bill Nelson. There she helped the citizens of Florida deal with concerns regarding the military, FEMA, immigration, transportation, and labor matters. That experience hardened her resolve to serve her community.

Mayra is the proud wife of Kevin Sutton, Director of Boot Camp for Dads, a fatherhood nonprofit program, mother to 18-year-old daughter, Faith, and 4-year-old son, Lincoln. Being the matriarch of her family has strengthened her devotion to improving the lives of those in our community.

Mayra’s family, faith, and focus for our community’s future gives her the resolve and encouragement to make a difference in all of our lives.