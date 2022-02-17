Magic Diversity Game Changer: Marcia Hope Goodwin

Name: Marcia Hope Goodwin

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks (2/16/22)

Marcia Hope Goodwin is the City of Orlando's first Chief Service Officer and the Director of the Office of Community Affairs, one of Mayor Buddy Dyer’s executive offices. She has served in several capacities, including Interim Press Secretary, in Mayor Dyer’s administration since 2003. As Director of Community Affairs, Marcia is a member of the Mayor’s senior staff as a lead liaison for the Mayor, the Orlando City Commissioners and city staff with the arts and cultural, non-profit, human service, faith-based, civic and volunteer sectors of Orlando. She also represents the city on several key arts and civic organization boards. The Office of Community Affairs creates partnerships with individuals and organizations to improve the quality of life by awarding grants, facilitating impactful collaborations and coordinating city support.

Marcia began her public service career with Orlando city government in 1992 when she was appointed by Mayor Glenda Hood as the founding Director of Neighborhood Services and has served in several leadership roles during her tenure. In 2010, she led Mayor Dyer’s effort to make Orlando a Leadership Grant recipient and member of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Cities of Service Coalition, resulting in the Orlando Cares Volunteer program and subsequent Bloomberg Philanthropies’ grant opportunities. She also coordinated Mayor Dyer’s effort to establish Orlando’s first Poet Laureate in 2017, including managing the 2021 Poet Laureate search, which resulted in the selection of Shawn Welcome as Orlando’s new Poet Laureate in October 2021.

Previously, Marcia held positions as Public Information Director for WLRN Public Broadcasting in Miami; Staff Writer for the Orlando Sentinel and Founding Editor of the Orlando Times.

Marcia was recognized as a 2018 ‘Woman on the Move’ by Onyx Magazine; with a 2016 Harambee Award by the Black Business Investment Fund, Inc.; with the 2008 Drum Major Award for Civic Affairs by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity; and a 2004 Trailblazer Award from PAST, Inc., among other recognitions.

She serves on many civic and arts boards, including United Arts of Central Florida, Valencia's Peace and Justice Institute, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, Metro Orlando YMCA, Downtown Arts District, City Year Orlando and the Orlando Ballet.

Marcia credits her parents, the late Nathaniel R. and Jeanne Evans, Sr. and her grandparents, the late Roy and Rosa Edge, Sr. with teaching her the values of faith, family, education, a strong work ethic and service to others. She is married to Kenneth Goodwin and they have two adult daughters, Nia Hope Bess and Imani D. Hope, one grandson, Alexandre, II and a son-in-law, Alexandre M. Bess, Sr. Marcia’s passions are her faith, her family and her community.