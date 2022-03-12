Magic Diversity Game Changer: La-Zondra C. Randolph

Name: La-Zondra C. Randolph

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3/11/22)

“Aggressively Going the Extra Mile” is not just a phrase but a standard practice that is befitting to Attorney La-Zondra C. Randolph in every area of her life.

Attorney Randolph is a graduate of Florida A&M University where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education. She taught high school English for several years before being promoted to director and executive director of an alternative education program. She also earned her Juris Doctor degree from Florida A&M University, College of Law. During her matriculation through law school, she was a member of the Black Law Student Association and Entertainment Sports Law Association. She was also heavily involved with The Florida Civil Rights Association where she served on the education committee and later became state secretary for the organization. Attorney Randolph began her solo practice, The Law Offices of La-Zondra C. Randolph, P.A. (LCR Legal), in November 2012, where her primary practice areas are family law, personal injury, probate, and estate document drafting.

In 2013, she began her service as a Virgil Hawkins Florida Chapter, National Bar Association Fellow and became director of the fellowship program in July 2019. As part of the fellowship, she has helped provide pro bono services to over 1,000 indigent members of the community in the areas of family law and housing. Her commitment to education and the community afforded her the opportunity to serve as an adjunct professor for the Guardian ad Litem Program at The Florida A&M University, College of Law.

Also, in late 2013, Attorney Randolph founded The LCR Project (Love, Compassion, and Resolve), a vital and innovative 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that is dedicated to providing services to socially and economically disadvantaged individuals and families in the Central Florida area. Attorney Randolph has successfully provided over 200 individuals and families with much needed resources and services through The LCR Project’s initiatives such as “Rekindling the Flame”, an entertainment and dining experience for couples who reside at homeless facilities; Holiday Sleigh, a program whereby necessities such as regular-sized toiletries; household items, cleaners and furniture; baby items, etc. are collected and donated to identified families in underserved communities; Task F.O.R.C.E. (Fostering Our Responsibility in Civic Education), a civic education program for youth; and 55 Live!, a program that provides seniors with social and recreational activities.

Attorney Randolph was a radio personality on the Christian radio show, The Dee Lee Show, where she used her gifts to minister to believers and unbelievers alike. Attorney Randolph’s Christian values are important as she is a faithful member of The Experience Christian Center and sits on its outreach board.

Attorney Randolph is also a member of and holds many positions in professional organizations such as Board Member of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, the Family Law Section of the Florida Bar; Real Property, Probate & Trust Law Section of the Florida Bar; Florida Justice Association; Paul C. Perkins Bar Association; National Black Lawyers Top 40 Under 40; Florida A&M University Alumni Association, Feed My Sheep Resource Center, Inc., Women on the Rise, International, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated.