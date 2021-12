Name: Kran Riley

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks (12/28/21)

Kran Riley is a manager at Wayne Densch Charities. He is the 4th Vice President of the Florida State NAACP, past President of the Orange County NAACP, metro board member of the YMCA, member of the 100 Black Men of Orlando and past present of the Unitary Status Advisory and Oversight Committee.