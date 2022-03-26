Magic Diversity Game Changer: Kelly Astro

Name: Kelly Astro

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings (3/26/22)

Kelly Astro has over 20 years of educational program administration, teaching, training and curriculum development in the areas of leadership, college access, career preparation, civic engagement and social responsibility. Since August of 2021, Kelly has served as the Children’s Home Society of Florida’s Community Partnership Director serving Evans High School. In this role, Kelly has lead the re-imaging of the Community Partnership School initiative at Evans High School to impact more students and more ways including providing on-campus dental services, launching a mentoring program for students, creating opportunities for classroom conversations with leaders from the Central Florida business and non-profit community, facilitating college readiness, personal and professional, and financial education programs for students and families and re-designing of the on-campus Trojan Market that provides, food, clothing and school supplies for students.

Her passion for education began as a first-year teacher at Grand Avenue Elementary School and with her work in educational non-profits such as Junior Achievement. Following her time as a fourth grade teacher, Kelly moved to Philadelphia to attend Drexel University and receive her master’s degree in education. After she completed her degree, she took on the role of director of service learning, leadership and The Drexel Experience. In this role, she created a first-year experience course with a service learning field placement in 110 Philadelphia public schools in partnership with Junior Achievement which turned into the largest partnership of its kind in country. Under her direction, more than 8,000 students provided more than 120,000 hours of service to more than 200,000 students in grades K-5 in 110 schools.

In 2004, Kelly returned to Orlando and to her alma mater to take on the role of director of research and civic engagement for the Burnett Honors College at the University of Central Florida. During her tenure at UCF, Kelly developed a service learning program for all Honors freshmen, re-designed and taught the first year experience course, created a robust volunteer program that served students across the entire university, developed a study abroad experience for students in the Dominican Republic in partnership with the New York Mets and oversaw a leadership development program for honors students. Kelly also oversaw the significant expansion of the university’s most prestigious undergraduate research program, Honors in the Major. Her leadership on the service-learning partnership with both Junior Achievement and AVID led to the programs being lauded as a “model for civic engagement” by Campus Compact and received the U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award four years in a row.

From 2016 to 2021, Kelly served as the Director of the Horizon Scholars program at Valencia College and lead the significant expansion and re-design of the scholarship and mentorship-based program for title one high school students. When she assumed leadership of this program, fewer than a hundred students were enrolled and some had failed to finish high school, let alone matriculate at a college. Since that time, the program increased five-fold and, in each of the past four years, every student graduated and nearly all enrolled in college

During her time working in higher education, Kelly worked to raise over $4 million to support the programs she developed. Kelly has been recognized for outstanding community service from Catalina, Pineloch, Englewood, Eccelston, Millennia Elementary Schools and Jackson Middle School, for directing an Outstanding AmeriCorps VISTA Program, for Outstanding Volunteer program from the City of Orlando and Orange County Public Schools, for leading a Gold Level program by Take Stock in Children three years in a row, was awarded the Junior Achievement Community Builder and Above and Beyond awards, UCF service-learning award, recognized as a “UCF Woman Making History,” and was awarded the League of Innovation Excellence award by League for Innovation in the community college. Kelly has been asked to present at over 25 national and international conferences, has taught with the UCF LEAD Scholars Academy, College of Education and Human Performance and Valencia College New Student Experience and has served on numerous university/college and community committees. Kelly was a facilitator for Professional Development trainings for English Language teachers for Major League Baseball Latin America as well as for the International Entrepreneurship Center’s Brazilian Management Program and was a guest co-host on the Sirius/XM international radio show “Live from E Street Nation.” Kelly was also a member of the 2009 Emmy nominated Super Bowl Halftime show cast.