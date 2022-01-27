Magic Diversity Game Changer: Justin Williams

Name: Justin Williams

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. L.A. Clippers (1/17/22)

Justin Williams, a hospitality industry veteran with more than 23 years of experience, serves as the general manager for the four-star Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, The Kessler Collection’s iconic property in the heart of downtown Orlando. He is responsible for 247 guest rooms, 10,000 square feet of event and meeting space, the Grand Bohemian Art Gallery, Starbucks and the award-winning Boheme Restaurant and Bösendorfer Lounge. Williams’ success at Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando can be attributed to his dedicated mentality that drives engagement among grand performers to ensure excellent service, flawless operations and memorable guest experiences – while continuing revenue growth.

An active member of his community, Williams serves on the board of directors for several organizations, including Visit Orlando, Downtown Orlando Partnership, Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association, Man UP Mentoring, Central Florida African American Chamber of Commerce, and Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association Diversity Council, for which he's the chairman. Williams is also actively involved with Parramore Kidz Zone, Black Bee Honey, and two local schools, Jones High School and Lake Eola Charter School.

Prior to his role with Grand Bohemian Hotel Orlando, Williams gained invaluable experience as the general manager of the Wyndham Santa Monica in Southern California. Before joining Wyndham, Williams spent 19 years holding numerous positions from hotel Manager to director of operations within the most reputable hospitality brands such as Hilton Hotels, Marriott and former Starwood. During his tenure, Williams opened and led the teams of the award-winning Westin Verasa Napa in California, featuring the Michelin starred, Wine Spectator Grand award-winning La Toque, the historic Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette Hotel in Peoria, Ill and the Conde Nast award winning Twelve Hotel and Residence in Atlanta, Georgia.