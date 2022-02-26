Magic Diversity Game Changer: Jasmine Burney-Clark

Name: Jasmine Burney-Clark

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets (2/25/22)

Jasmine Burney-Clark is a civic engagement professional who has dedicated her personal and professional career to social and electoral justice across the state of Florida. She’s the Founder and Consulting Director of Equal Ground Education Fund and Action Fund, a Black-led community centered civic engagement organization prioritizing voter registration, education and mobilization in predominantly Black communities across central Florida.

Most recently, she was a Senior Advisor to the NAACP (National) and Executive Director of the Florida501c3 Civic Engagement Table where she advanced work through three (3) statewide programs: Civic Engagement (voter registration and turnout, issue advocacy, and constituency engagement), Civic Access (voting rights and election administration) and Civic Representation (census, redistricting and “clean elections”). She worked to expand equal access to the ballot box on behalf of the New American Majority.

Notably, she has worked in Florida politics since 2010 for Alex Sink for Governor, Geraldine Thompson for Senate, Tom Steyer's NextGen America, Democracy at Stake - Florida's SupremeCourt Judicial Retention initiative and Faith in Florida an affiliate of Faith in Action.

She's a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Sigma Omega Chapter of Sanford, FL and resides in Orlando, FL with her husband Dominic Clark.