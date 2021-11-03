Magic Diversity Game Changer: Glenton Gilzean Jr.

Name: Glenton Gilzean Jr.

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs (11/5/21)

Throughout his career, Glenton "Glen" Gilzean Jr. has been recognized as a courageous leader and advocate for disadvantaged youth and families.

At the age of 26, Glen created an educational non-profit organization with the mission of ensuring that disadvantaged youth had a safe and nurturing destination after completing the school day. Over three years, Educate Today blossomed into a multi-million dollar organization, serving hundreds of youth across the state of Florida.

In 2012, Glen moved onto his next challenge and brought his advocacy skills to Florida’s largest educational non-profit organization, Step up for Students. As Vice President of Family and Community Affairs, along with his team, Glen worked tirelessly in Tallahassee to ensure that families had the right to choose the educational path that best met their needs, guaranteeing the best development for their children.

In 2019, Glen was named one of Central Florida’s CEOs of the year by the Orlando Business Journal in recognition of his leadership at the Central Florida Urban League. Since being appointed President and CEO of the CFUL in 2016, Glen led the rebirth of the organization. In under two years, Glen worked to rid the organization of $1.2 million of debt and in the process, re-establish its place as a community leader. In recognition of this, the National Urban League recognized his affiliate as “Urban League Affiliate of the Year” in 2018.

Currently, Glen is a fellow of the James Madison Institute (JMI), a member of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) leadership network and he serves on the Board of Directors of the University Club of Orlando. In January 2020, Glen was appointed to the State of Florida's Census Complete Count Committee. The committee is composed of organizations that represent the many cross-sections of society, offering valuable lines of communication to encourage census participation within their respective constituencies. The Complete Count Committee marked his fifth Gubernatorial appointment and second by Governor Ron DeSantis. In 2019, Glen was appointed to the Florida Commission on Ethics by Governor Ron DeSantis. Previously, he was appointed by Governor Rick Scott to serve as a member of the Pinellas County School Board, the Board of Trustees of Florida A&M University and the Ninth Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission.

Glenton "Glen" Gilzean Jr. holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Biomedical Sciences from the University of South Florida and a Master’s Degree in Entrepreneurship from the University of South Florida’s Center of Entrepreneurship.