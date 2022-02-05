Magic Diversity Game Changer: Dr. Willie Montague

Name: Dr. Willie Montague

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2/5/22)

In 2015, Dr. Willie Montague founded House of Timothy, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit Christ-centered residential regeneration program helping young adult men between 18 and 25 years old who struggle with physical, sexual, psychological, spiritual trauma, alcohol and drug addiction, pornography and sexual addiction. This 12-month program consists of a rigorous work schedule, class work, group and individual counseling, and administration and implementation of spiritual practices.

The facility provides an environment that fosters spiritual formation in the lives of all participants, both staff and residents. Through research and spiritual growth, it has developed a holistic approach that incorporates mind, body, spirit and community. concentrates its practices and facilities towards the regeneration of men who need a second chance at work and life in a community environment. Housing is also provided to these individuals as they begin their journey towards a life of renewed perspective and progress.

The House of Timothy prides itself on functioning as a family in a positive Christian environment that seeks to hold their brothers up when they’ve fallen, so that in this way they can mend and build the strength to provide a helping hand to the next in line. Our ultimate goal is for these young men to have a second chance at a fresh start apart from a life stricken with drugs, addictions, and violence.