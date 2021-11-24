Magic Diversity Game Changer: Dr. Robert Spooney

Name: Dr. Robert Spooney

Game Honored: Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets (11/24/21)

Dr. Robert M. Spooney is an exemplary pastor, preacher, teacher and social activist who epitomizes focused leadership. Ordained over twenty years ago, Dr. Spooney has since been emboldened to daily action through service motivated by divinely-prescribed commitments to his faith and invigorated to a pursuit of social justice for all. He is the Pastor of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Institutional Church in Orlando, Florida. Mt. Zion is the oldest African American Church in Orlando. He currently serves as the Treasurer and Bible Expositor for the West Coast Baptist Association of the Florida General Baptist Convention and he is the immediate past President of the Congress of Christian Education of the West Coast Baptist Association, Florida General Baptist Convention. In addition, Dr. Spooney is the former president of the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, he also serves as Chairman of the OCPS Academy of Academic Excellence Community Relations Council and Chairman of the Parramore Community Engagement Council.

Dr. Spooney graduated from Jones High School in Orlando and entered Florida A&M University, where he received the Bachelor of Science Degree in History and Education in 1973. From 1973 to 1996, Dr. Spooney was employed by BellSouth Business Systems where he served in a variety of regional and national level sales management positions in Orlando, FL., Jacksonville, FL., Atlanta, GA., Charlotte, NC., and Fort Lauderdale, FL. Dr. Spooney was the first African- American to receive the coveted BellSouth President Award for outstanding sales management and leadership and he is a seven time member of BellSouth’s prestigious President’s Club and an eight time member of BellSouth’s Summit Club. In 1987 he was selected as an Outstanding Young Man of America. In 1989 he enrolled and completed the BellSouth Executive MBA program at Nova University.

Dr. Spooney received his Masters of Theology in 1997 from Logos Bible College and Graduate School. In March of 2001 he earned the Doctor of Theology Degree from Slidell Baptist Theological Seminary of Slidell, Louisiana and from May 2001 to August 2002 he taught as an adjunct professor at South Florida Bible College and Theological Seminary in Deerfield Beach, FL. He also serves as an Associate Professor at Logos Graduate School and Bible College. Dr. Spooney is also a 2005 graduate of the Summer Leadership Institute of Harvard Divinity School in Cambridge, Mass. While in South Florida Pastor Spooney served as an Associate Pastor and Minister of Ministries at Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Pompano Beach, Florida under the tutelage of his father in the ministry, Rev. Dr. R. C. Stanley. He has also served as Pastor of St. James Freewill Baptist Church in Winter Haven, Florida, Associate Minister of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Orlando, Florida and Associate Minster of Fellowship Baptist Church of Pine Hills.

His humanitarian resolve manifests numerous projects and extensions from varied entities. Most notably he was appointed by the Governor in 2011 to serve on the Board of Directors for CareerSource Central Florida. He has also served on the President’s Multicultural Advisory Council at the University of Central Florida, the Management Committee for myregion.org’s “Open For Business”, The Orlando Area Chamber of Commerce and the Advisory Council for Keiser University. He is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and was selected as the Omega Man of the Year in the Seventh District in 1987 and 1988. He is also a member of the African American Council of Christian Clergy of Orlando, Florida. He has served on the Steering Committee - Broward County Special Olympics. He has also served as Vice President - Florida Chapter- Society of Consumer Affairs Professionals. He is a former member of the Pompano Christian Clergy Council and the Broward County Inter Faith Council. Dr. Spooney has also served with distinction as President Northwest Council Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, the Board of Directors United Negro College Fund Drive, Duval County, Board of Directors Jacksonville Urban League, Board of Directors Bethlehem Center Head Start Agency- Charlotte, North Carolina, Board of Directors – Meals On Wheels – Broward County, Advisory Board – Metro Planning Commission/Orange, County, and the Negro Spiritual Foundation-Orlando. In 2010 he was honored by the Orlando chapter of the Florida A&M University National Alumni Association as a Distinguished Alumni and in February 2010 he was recognized as a MAGIC MAKER by the Orlando Magic during the Orlando Magic- Cleveland Cavaliers game. He was also recognized by Brighthouse Cable Channel 13 News as a Black History Maker during Black History Month 2010 and he was also honored by the Orange County Black History Committee in 2010. In 2012 he was presented the Frito Lay Corporation Hometown Hero award and in 2013 he was honored by the African American Chamber of Commerce of central Florida at the Annual Eagle Award Gala.

As a result of his community activity, Dr. Spooney was selected by Senator Bill Nelson to serve on the selection committee for appointments to the United States Naval Academy. Dr. Spooney is an ardent community activist and believes in this creed, “We are one, our cause is one and if we are to be successful we must help one another.” He is married to his college sweetheart, the former Gloria Moore of Bartow, Florida.